Summer fun with Sioux Falls Parks & Rec

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People in KELOLAND have an opportunity to get some quality plants for a great price. The annual Master Gardeners Plant Sale takes place Saturday morning at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Everything from perennials to native grasses to vegetables will be available, all grown by...
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Spring Parade of Homes features nearly 40 newly-built homes on display this weekend. The Home Show takes place from 1-5 p.m. today and Sunday. The homes are located in Sioux Falls, Brandon, Harrisburg, Tea, Baltic, Hartford and Lake Madison. It costs $5 to tour the two feature homes. All the other homes are free to see.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Volunteers of America Dakotas is starting what is called a community redistribution center. It will provide non-profits with brand new items they need for pennies on the dollar, everything from office supplies to toys for kids. “This side we have a lot of light...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While a tornado hit Castlewood, the cause of the chaos in Sioux Falls was straight-line winds of 70 to 100 miles per hour. Those hit hard in the McKennan Park neighborhood, are wondering why the sirens didn’t sound. The wind moved fast and...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Passengers aboard an American Airlines flight from Phoenix to Sioux Falls got a bird’s eye view of the wall of wind, as it moved through Sioux Falls. Amy Herrick took these pictures from the plane, as it attempted to land in Sioux Falls,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — For some storm victims, the devastation extends far beyond property damage to the heart-wrenching loss of life. A Lincoln High School teacher died during the storm when, friends say, a tree fell onto her car. Annie Lanning’s death has left a tragic void in the community as well as among her friends.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Families and students were informed by the Sioux Falls School District that a staff member at Lincoln High School has died. The notice to families sent Friday morning said teacher Annie Lanning has died. The email said the death information was shared with students during the beginning of first period.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – People are assessing the damage left behind from last night’s storm. In central Sioux Falls, the winds took out trees and power lines… knocking out power and blocking off streets. Cleanup is underway at Augustana University. Crews are working to remove century-old...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — No travel is advised in the city of Sioux Falls because of downed large trees and live power lines down, according to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue. As of 6:40 p.m., SFFR says Emergency crews are trying to assess storm damage, which involves downed power lines and downed tree limbs all over the city. They are asking people to stay home if they are able as extra traffic is making it difficult to respond.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The end of the school year is almost here. For students in Miller, South Dakota, this means their days of going to class in churches is almost done. Three months ago a fire forced students from the high school and they haven’t been back in the building since.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many people are saying the storm is one for the record books. Significant wind gusts marched through eastern KELOLAND Thursday evening causing widespread damage. We’ve had numerous reports of wind damage in eastern KELOLAND. From downed trees and power lines to damage to buildings....
Sioux Falls Emergency Manager Regan Smith has confirmed the fatality was a Sioux Falls resident. The City of Sioux Falls will hold a briefing at 10 a.m. Friday to provide further updates on Thursday night’s storm. UPDATED: 9:32 p.m. KELOLAND News sat in on briefing with Governor Kristi Noem...
KELOLAND Storm Center meteorologists have wrapped up live coverage of Thursday’s storms. Heavy rain is now moving through eastern and southeast Sioux Falls. The storm is moving northeast. Severe Storm continues to move northeast in extreme southeast South Dakota. Wind gusts to 70 mph and hail possible. 7:47 p.m.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, May 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. People in multiple eastern KELOLAND communities are cleaning up after yesterday’s powerful thunderstorms. Utility crews are putting in long hours...
BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 51-year-old hiker died on the trails Friday afternoon. According to the Pennington County Sherriff’s Office, the hiker collapsed near Grizzly Creek Trail in the Keystone area. Life-saving measures were taken until emergency services arrived, but, officials say the hiker was later pronounced...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A storm with winds up to 80 miles per hour have caused extensive damage across South Dakota. The video below is of the storm reaching Hartford, courtesy of Paige Stolsmark. This video shows the storm reaching Chancellor, courtesy of Lindsay Van Meeteren. As severe...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, May 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. An F-16 jet with the 114th Fighter Wing in Sioux Falls slid off a runway at the airport Wednesday afternoon. As...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Shortly after a strong storm passed through central Sioux Falls, neighbors in the McKennan Park area were in awe of the damage. Big trees, decades old, could be found toppled from the wind of the storm. Susan Omanson lives in the historic neighborhood and said a tree she knows is more than 50 years old fell down.
Storms the like of which we witnessed yesterday in KELOLAND are rare. We ended the day with nearly 170 damaging wind reports, 59 of them significant at over 75mph. That’s the 2nd highest number of hurricane-force wind reports from a non tropical storm in the United States since 2004. There will be more perspective on this storm in the days to come as we collect all the damage reports.
