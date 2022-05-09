Summer fun with Sioux Falls Parks & Rec

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — No travel is advised in the city of Sioux Falls because of downed large trees and live power lines down, according to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue. As of 6:40 p.m., SFFR says Emergency crews are trying to assess storm damage, which involves downed power lines and downed tree limbs all over the city. They are asking people to stay home if they are able as extra traffic is making it difficult to respond.

