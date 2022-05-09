Aston Villa make an initial offer of just £12m for Philippe Coutinho as they open talks with Barcelona about signing the Brazilian on a cut-price deal - with Catalans willing to sell at less than agreed £33m to get him off wage bill

Aston Villa are confident of agreeing a cut-price deal for attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho after opening talks with the Spanish giants.

Manager Steven Gerrard made it clear at the weekend that he still wants to sign the 29-year-old on a permanent deal after an impressive spell on loan from Barcelona, scoring four goals and recording three assists in the league since his January move.

Their initial agreement with the Spanish club had an option to buy at the end of the season, set for £33million.

Aston Villa have opened talks with Barcelona to sign on-loan star Philippe Coutinho (pictured)

Villa, managed by Coutinho's former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard (left), are understood to have made an initial offer of £12m

Villa are understood to have made an initial offer of around £12million - but no fee is agreed yet and talks between the clubs are ongoing. Reports in Spain suggest Barcelona might be willing to do business for as little as £12.9m.

Cash-strapped Barcelona are willing to take a hit to move the Brazilian's sizeable salary off their books. The Catalans need to remove some of the higher earners in order to have room for manoeuvre in the transfer market this season.

They showed interest in signing Manchester City-bound Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund and are also monitoring Robert Lewandowski’s contract talks at Bayern Munich.

Should Villa agree a cut-price fee, they would still have to negotiate a compromise on his substantial wage demands.

Barca boss Xavi (left) may accept less than £33m to move his sizeable salary off their books

Coutinho, who made a flying start but has been more subdued in recent weeks, has been linked with Arsenal and Newcastle, but Villa and Gerrard have worked hard at convincing the midfielder he can play a big part in their plans.

Gerrard played alongside the former Inter Milan star while he was at Anfield, before he moved to the Nou Camp for a minimum fee of £105m. That transfer is still the third-most expensive ever but he has not impressed consistently for the LaLiga side.

The Villa manager will receive backing from Villa’s billionaire owners to make significant moves in the transfer market this summer.

Villa remain talks to add another holding player - with interest in Leeds star Kalvin Phillips and Yves Bissouma of Brighton, who rejected a bid in January - as they look to get transfer business done quickly and want a centre back and another striker.