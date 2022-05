The Willoughby-Eastlake Library Boosters will be hosting a spring book sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 21, and 1 to 5 p.m., May 22. At this cash-only event, books will be 50 cents each or three for $1; music CD’s and magazines will be 25 cents each; DVD’s, audio and video games will be $1 each. Also, May 21 will be a $5 Bag Sale for books only while May 22 will be a $5 Bag Sale for all items.

