ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

YMCA closed due to water line break

By Makayla Schindler
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p6yqS_0fYAdn3200

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The waterline that runs from the Harrison County YMCA to the water pump has ruptured. The YMCA was notified by Clarksburg’s Water Board on Thursday, May 5, when they helped locate and mark the breakage.

This same line ruptured a couple of months ago, causing the hillside to slip. Recent heavy rain is now causing similar issues.

Fixing the breakage is under the responsibility of the YMCA. The water board and city officials such as Mayor, Jimmy Moreno, City Manager, Mark Kiddy, and Public Works Superintendent, John Workman, have been communicating on how to help in any and every way they can.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ly3E3_0fYAdn3200
Waterline break spilling water near the Harrison County YMCA (Courtesy: John Olivito)
South Harrison teacher to be terminated after incident

Jason Myers, the water board’s General Manager, said, “the line needs to be replaced from the pump to the YMCA.” He added that past breaks in this line have shown difficulty in repairing due to the steepness of the hill. The steepness causes problems in digging and using machinery, so the line must be hand-dug.

A contractor was seen working on patching the line on Monday, May 9. City officials are in the midst of contacting Hal Green, interim president and CEO of the YMCA, to figure out plans for restoring this line.

For updates on when the YMCA will reopen, check the Y’s Facebook page .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

Weekend Outlook: May 14 & 15

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With summer and good weather ahead of us, activities in north central West Virginia are not hard to find. It’s looking like it might be a little stormy this weekend, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t fun events and things to do. Here is a list of some of the things going […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Homeowner safe after being trapped on roof during fire

UPDATE (5/12/2022 5:26 p.m.) Grafton Fire Chief Ryan Roberts told 12 News that crews had to use water from the river to put the fire out. A Taylor County raw water main line burst resulting in water supply issues in the county. “What we are doing is we have one truck parked at Grafton City […]
GRAFTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarksburg, WV
Government
County
Harrison County, WV
Harrison County, WV
Government
City
Clarksburg, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport Price Cutter catches fire, evacuated

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Price Cutter on E Main St. caught fire Friday evening, officials tell 5 News. According to Harrison County Emergency Services, the fire started at 6:54 p.m. A piece of equipment inside the building caught reportedly caught fire. EMS officials tell 5 News the blaze was “not very extensive,” though the building was evacuated.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTAP

Structure fire breaks out on Ward Street in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Friday afternoon, a structure fire broke out in Parkersburg. Authorities received the call at 12:37 p.m. that a house at 611 Ward Street in Parkersburg was on fire. According to authorities the house was vacant at the time of the call. The Parkersburg Fire Department...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

“They just don’t care,” Fish Creek Road resident begs for help

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–Helpless, frustrated, and burned out. That describes how one Marshall County resident feels about his ongoing property disaster.    Imagine begging for help for 14 years, that is exactly what William Zervos Jr. says he has been doing.   Zervos lives deep in the mountains of Marshall County and has lived on Fish Creek Road since […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Myers
WDTV

Crews respond to vehicle fire in Grafton

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Several fire crews responded to a vehicle fire in Grafton Thursday afternoon. Officials received a call about a vehicle on fire on Webster Pike in Grafton at approximately 4:42 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. It is unknown what caused the vehicle...
GRAFTON, WV
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Broken Boulevard

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Buckling, cracking, and slipping-- that’s how families describe one road in North Charleston. Neighbors say Blaine Boulevard started slipping toward the Kanawha River a few years ago. However it’s only gotten worse over time. “About a year ago they came down and they patched...
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

Restaurant to open on Johnson Ave. for third time

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Subway on Johnson Avenue will be opening for the third time, according to a recent meeting of the Bridgeport Development Authority. During last week’s BDA meeting, Connect Bridgeport says it was announced that a Subway will be going in place on Johnson Avenue for the third time. This time, however, it will be going in exactly the same place as the last one.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Board#Water Pump#Urban Construction#Nexstar Media Inc
wchstv.com

Active COVID cases in W.Va. near 1,500 mark; 18 counties in yellow on alert map

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active coronavirus cases climbed to nearly 1,500 in West Virginia, and a growing number of counties are out of the green on the alert map. The number of counties on the alert map no longer in green – the color that indicates the least amount of virus spread – rose to 18, six more than the previous map. West Virginia had 37 counties in green.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WVNT-TV

UPDATE: Northbound 219 near Frankford reopened

FRANKFORD, WV (WVNS) — UPDATE: 2 p.m. May 11, 2022 — The Greenbrier County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management announced the Northbound lanes of 219 near Frankford reopened around 1:15 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY – 12 p.m. May 11, 2022 — A collision on Route 219 has...
FRANKFORD, WV
WDTV

Fire crews respond to early morning Harrison County fire

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lost Creek Fire Department responded to an early morning fire on McWhorter Road. The fire department responded to the call around 12:43 Thursday morning, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. When the fire department arrived, they found a pickup truck and nearby brush on...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

All lanes near I-77/I-64 split shut down following accident

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All westbound lanes of I-64 remains shut down Friday after a four-vehicle crash injured several people. According to the Charleston Police Department, the accident happened just after 9 a.m. just before the exit 58C or the Washington Street exit. Four adults and two juveniles were...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy