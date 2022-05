Davinia Sterling is the mother of three children. She was staying at the Regency Inn in the 6800 block of Arlington Expressway in Jacksonville, Florida, with her boyfriend, Jonathan Reed. Davinia's children were not staying at the hotel with the couple. On January 27, 2010, Davinia checked out of the hotel. She never returned to pick up her children, and no one has seen or heard from Davinia since. Davinia Sterling was reported missing on February 2, 2010.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO