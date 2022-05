BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ll see mostly sunny skies for the remainder of our Thursday with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s along the coast and upper 70s to mid-80s inland. Light onshore flow will result in more clouds moving in from south to north across the state as we head into the night tonight. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with clouds thickest as you get closer to the coast. There will be some areas of fog tonight too especially closer to the coast and some of that will be dense in spots. Nighttime lows will drop to the mid-40s Downeast and upper 40s to mid-50s elsewhere.

BANGOR, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO