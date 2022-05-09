ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Kofi Kingston Calls The New Day The Best Thing That’s Happened In His Career

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKofi Kingston made an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, the former WWE Champion talked about his on-screen character to his real self:. “When I got to drop the accent, it was definitely a...

www.pwmania.com

PWMania

WWE Says Charlotte Flair Is Out Of Action Indefinitely

WWE has announced that Charlotte Flair will be out of action indefinitely. As noted, Flair dropped the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday, and it was then revealed that she was taking some time away from WWE. WWE announced after the show that Flair suffered a radius fracture of the wrist, and would be out of action due to the injury.
WWE
PWMania

Corey Graves Comments On Possibly Transitioning To A Different Role In WWE

In an interview with WrestleTalk.com, WWE announcer Corey Graves commented on his future with the company:. “Now what else can I do? Is there some other role? I went and got cleared in the event that the need arises for me to fight somebody in the ring. I’m medically ready. Not in ring shape by any means! Nothing catastrophic will happen if that goes down. Now I’m kinda just, I want to say at a plateau but I’m looking at what else there is I can do. What else can I put my hands on? Is it creative, is it business, there are so many different facets of this company that I’ve learned since getting hurt that I probably would have never experienced just as a wrestler. Learning about marketing, why television works the way it does, television rights, this whole different realm which is uber important to the business, but everyone’s talking about what’s your finish, that was a great bump, that was a great match.
WWE
PWMania

Possible Owen Hart Women’s Tournament Change Due To AEW Star Suffering Injury

AEW taped a segment for this week’s Rampage where Tony Schiavone interviewed AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill with The Baddies (Kiera Hogan & Red Velvet). Schiavone announced that Hikaru Shida is currently injured, so Kris Statlander will be replacing her against Red Velvet in a Owen Hart Foundation Tournament match that is scheduled to take place next Friday 5/20.
WWE
Person
Kofi Kingston
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (5/13)

The fallout from WrestleMania Backlash will air on tonight’s SmackDown from Wilkes Barre, PA. WWE has announced Sasha Banks & Naomi defending the Women’s Tag Team Championships vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler for tonight’s SmackDown but no other matches or segments are being advertised as of this writing.
WWE
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
PWMania

CM Punk Taps Out To Hook and Stretchered Out After AEW Dynamite Goes Off-Air

After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air, a dark segment featuring CM Punk and Hook took place. Punk, who played the role of a heel in Long Island, NY, tried to avoid a confrontation with Hook. Danhausen prevented Punk from leaving the ringside area with a curse. Punk tried to beg but Hook ended up putting him in the Redrum submission and Punk tapped out.
WWE
#New Day#Television#Combat
PWMania

Tony Khan Using Ideas From Fans For AEW

AEW President Tony Khan talked about using some ideas from fans for the AEW product, during an appearance on the Swerve City podcast:. “I do think we get good ideas from it, being connected with the fans and the other wrestlers. You get ideas. Not every idea is possible, sometimes there are good ideas you just can’t do. There’s probably, with one or two wrestlers alone, there’s probably 76, 78 different opponents that they could have, but there are only so many people you can wrestle, especially at the same time. I think you do get great ideas from there, and how do you incorporate them? But there are some simple things like I saw somebody saying we should use the moving graphics for the PPV. I was going to shoot Punk and Hangman for their match this past week. But then Hangman had COVID so he was out, so we are going to shoot him next week. But we shot Punk, and people were really excited, and it was this guy [on Twitter]. I told him it was a good idea.”
WWE
PWMania

William Regal Reveals Who Came Up With The Idea For Blackpool Combat Club

William Regal talked about the development of the Blackpool Combat Club faction in AEW, during an interview with The Blackpool Gazette:. “I would love to claim it was my idea, but it wasn’t. It was Jon Moxley’s idea. I was initially planning to take a year off, I wasn’t going to do anything because I haven’t done anything other than wrestling for the last 39 years. All of a sudden, I heard Jon’s name was involved which piqued my interest even more and it’s ended up how it’s ended up. Straight away there was a chemistry there because in real life there’s a chemistry there. People know a lot about me and Bryan but they might not know as much about me and Jon but these are stories we can tell over time. Jon came up to me and said he’s got a great idea for a name, because he had come up with different Blackpool things. I told him it’s not about me, it’s about the two of them, I’m just a spare part here and riding on your coattails. But he insisted we called it this. That meant a lot because Blackpool has given me everything good in my life and I’ve done everything I can do to make sure that, regardless of where I went, I was always billed from Blackpool.”
WWE
PWMania

SPOILERS: AEW Dark:Elevation Results For Next Week

AEW taped next week’s Dark:Elevation episode tonight in Long Island NY before Dynamite began. Here are full spoiler results. -Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura defeated Anna Jay & Yuka Sakazaki. -Anthony Ogogo came out for commentary. -The Acclaimed & The Gunn Club defeated GKM, Lucas Chase, Bryce Donovon &...
WWE
PWMania

Natalya Credits Fit Finlay For This Week’s WWE NXT, Reactions To Main Event

Natalya took to Twitter today to thank WWE Legend Fit Finlay for last night’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode. This week’s NXT 2.0 episode prominently featured the women’s division. The show opened with Toxic Attraction retaining the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles over Wendy Choo and Roxanne Perez, the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament began with Fallon Henley defeating Sloane Jacobs and Nikkita Lyons defeating Arianna Grace, Kay Lee Ray returned as Alba Fyre and defeated Amari Miller, and Natalya defeated Cora Jade in the main event. There were also various women’s segments, including The Ivy Nile Challenge, and the only match with male Superstars was the mixed tag team bout that saw Sarray and Andre Chase defeat Grayson Waller and Tiffany Stratton.
WWE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Malakai Black Speaks On His Faction’s Future, Working Creatively With Tony Khan

AEW star Malakai Black talked about working creatively with President Tony Khan, during an interview with the Soundsphere podcast:. “I think slowly but surely now, people are slowly coming around to what I’m trying to do and have a sense of intrigue with it because you know, if I look at our [House of Black] TV numbers, if I look at our merchandise numbers, you know, we’re doing really well for as limited as we’ve been to be honest… It’s also part of my frustration, right? Because I have this vision and I have to convey this vision to the man in charge and he doesn’t always agree so we have to find a level of what we agree on and that sometimes causes me to sacrifice part of my vision but it also causes him to sacrifice part of his vision. But, I will always say, he’s always done right by me and he’s always found ways to work with me and I also know that I’m not always the easiest to deal with in terms of that because I’m such — you know, if I see something and I know it’s gonna work, then I’m like, no, if we change one single thing about it, it’s not gonna come across the way it’s gonna come across, right?”
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

Report: AEW Blood And Guts Match To Return

AEW is reportedly planning the return of the Blood & Guts match. We noted in late March how AEW had filed to trademark the Blood & Guts name for general pro wrestling and merchandise use, a sign that the match was likely returning soon. Now word is that AEW is planning the next Blood & Guts match, according to Wrestling Observer Radio.
WWE
PWMania

Jey Uso Hints At Naomi Joining The Bloodline

Jey Uso commented on the possibility of Naomi joining The Bloodline, during an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast:. “It’s very, very likely man. She talks about it a lot. She says she can jump and glow. She’s ready to just snap, like she could snap man. She snapped on my ass plenty of times. She’s so ready to try something new. She’s always been adaptive and she gets it. That’s why she’s been around. Sometimes I forget she’s been here for 10 years too.”
WWE
PWMania

Confirmed Matches For Tonight’s NJPW Strong Show

NJPW has announced the full line-up for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World. The show will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the final line-up: – Jay White vs. Hikuleo. Handicap match. – Fred Rosser...
WWE
PWMania

Spike Trivet On Challenge To Be Progress World Champion, Chapter 134 & More

Spike Trivet is clearly a competitor that has become the hate of many wrestling fans, with his brutal style and no-holds-barred approach to taking out fan favorite Cara Noir drawing heat, yet garnering much attention in the process. Outside of discussing Spike Trivet’s major grudge match with Cara this Sunday...
WWE
PWMania

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins: One of the Best Trilogies Ever?

At Wrestlemania 38 earlier this year, Cody Rhodes made his return to WWE after a 6-year absence. It was something that everyone was excited to see, and a moment that truly will live in wrestling infamy for a lifetime to come. What followed that return was an instant classic match with Seth “Freakin” Rollins, who had been clamoring for a Wrestlemania opponent. They tore the house down in a match that was built on the story told by Rollins alone and by the hype of Cody merely possibly returning to the company where his career began. But, would this also be the beginning of a trilogy of matches that will go down as one of the best of all time?
WWE
PWMania

Who Are Currently The Top RAW Heels & Faces In The Women’s Division?

The internal roster for the WWE RAW women’s division has shifted a bit in recent weeks with Asuka and Lacey Evans returning, and Rhea Ripley turning heel. Alexa Bliss also returned this past Monday but she was still listed as the #2 RAW babyface while she was away from the storylines. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch remain at the top of the babyface and heel rosters.
WWE

