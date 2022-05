SALEM (CBS) – A massive fire burned through five buildings on Hancock Street in Salem Monday afternoon. Firefighters responded to 29 Hancock Street at about 3:40 p.m. It is believed the fire started in the rear of the building. Fire crews faced some real challenges containing the fire, including strong winds and the proximity of the structures. “The fire was traveling very quickly,” Salem Fire Lt. Peter Schaeublin said. “Wind has been an issue for us a little bit with our aerial devices spraying water onto the structure. It’s been very difficult to get into the seat of the fire.” Salem Police...

SALEM, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO