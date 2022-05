SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Seneca man Thursday for soliciting a minor and narcotics. Deputies said Justin Turner Cheek was arrested on warrants related to two separate investigations. In an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Bureau, Cheek attempted to solicit sex, as well as explicit images, from an online account he believed was being used by a 14-year-old on Feb. 25.

SENECA, SC ・ 21 HOURS AGO