Trial begins for Food Network winner accused of killing 3-year-old

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Isaiah Pimentel, a 13-year-old who recently ran away. Deputies said Pimentel was last seen near Log Shoals Road at around 1:00 a.m. on May 14, 2022. They believe he left the area on foot.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) - After four days, a former Food Network contestant accused of killing her foster daughter was convicted by a jury and sentenced to life in prison. Ariel Robinson was found guilty of homicide by child abuse in the death of 3-year-old Victoria “Tori” Rose Smith,...
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing man who was last seen at a McDonald’s in March. Deputies said Billy J. Martinez was last seen on March 24 at the McDonald’s on Whitehall Road and Pearman Dairy Road. Martinez...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials responded to a school bus crash in Greenville County. According to Greenville County Schools spokesperson Tim Waller, there were 11 students on the bus from Ellen Woodside Elementary. Waller says all the students are being taken home on another school bus. Stay tuned as...
Highlighting what's happening around town including Greenville Greekfest, Bigfoot festival, and Sippin' in Simponville. Ariel Robinson cries on the stand: 'Tori was perfect'. Ariel Robinson was emotional on the stand while testifying in the trial for the beating death of 3-year-old foster daughter Tori Smith.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says they have found a missing endangered man and he is safe. According to deputies, they received a call at about 5:49 p.m. that 75-year-old Charles Abran Banks went missing from the Carriage House of Taylors, an assisted living facility located on W. Main Street.
BONNEAU, S.C. — A South Carolina family is in the process of healing after a pit bull attack. A mother and her two kids were trying to help an elderly woman with dementia when the dog attacked all three of them. "It's not anything you ever want to see...
Two suspects are in custody following the murder of an Upstate man earlier this month. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says, 30 year old Jarred Emile Clement and 20 year old, Shakim Jovon Johnson were arrested Wednesday evening.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman Saturday while she was breaking into a home in Marion. Deputies said 35-year-old Amber Michelle Reel of Marion was charged with two counts of felonious breaking or entering and two counts of larceny after breaking or entering. The sheriff’s office said they […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The death of an Upstate man found dead on the road earlier this month was "premeditated," according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. According to deputies, they responded to a call of shots fired at about 9:30 p.m. May 1 on Owens Road and Old Pelzer Road.
53 year-old John Pursley has been fired from his job as a Jackson County jail guard. There is a GBI investigation into allegations that he assaulted inmates at the jail in Jefferson. The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in a shooting that happened earlier this month: Vontavious...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The child accused of bringing a gun to Tanglewood Middle School in March and killing another student will be back in court this week. The 12-year-old, whose name has not been released due to his age, is charged with murder in the death of 12-year-old Jamari Jackson.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Child Fatality Task Force is investigating the sudden death of a newborn baby on Thursday. The coroner said the 1-month-old baby girl died after EMS responded to Boulevard Heights for reports of an infant unresponsive. The baby had no apparent medical history....
