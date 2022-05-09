Bitcoin falls 7.8% to $31,333

May 9 (Reuters) - Bitcoin dropped 7.81% to $31,333.41 at 20:03 GMT on Monday, losing $2,655.98 from its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 35% from the year's high of $48,234 on March 28.

Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, fell 9.02% to $2,295.06 on Monday, losing $227.61 from its previous close.

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

