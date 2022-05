There are many eye-popping matchups, but none other than Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen. The rivalry is building after last year's playoffs classic, with the Kansas City Chiefs edging over the Buffalo Bills in overtime of the AFC Divisional Round. Allen said that he spent time with Mahomes in Miami recently, adding quote: 'It's the old mantra. You got to hate your enemy but I would say that we have a really good relationship.' Marcellus Wiley explains why Allen surpassed Mahomes as the best quarterback in the NFL.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO