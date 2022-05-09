ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

3 American tourists who died of mystery illness in hotel rooms in Bahamas identified

By CBS/CBS Newspath
WKRC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE BAHAMAS (CBS/CBS Newspath/WKRC) - In The Bahamas, investigators are searching for answers after three American tourists died in their hotel rooms, and another had to be airlifted to a hospital. All four victims were staying at the Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in Great Exuma. Health officials have not...

local12.com

CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WKRC

Man who drowned in Licking River identified

PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. (WRKC) - The body of a man who reportedly drowned has been discovered in the Licking River. Officials say he drowned near the dam on the river in Falmouth. Two teenagers found the body while swimming around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. One tried to perform CPR while...
FALMOUTH, KY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRC

Baby giraffe born with legs bending the wrong way gets custom braces

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (WKRC/CNN Newsource) - A giraffe at the San Diego Zoo that was born with a disorder which causes her legs to bend the wrong way received an amazing gift!. Msituni's condition prevented her from walking, or even standing. Zookeepers were afraid she wouldn't survive. So, they reached...
WKRC

3 people injured in West End shooting

WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - Three people were shot in the West End on Thursday. Police were called to the scene on Derrick Turnbow Avenue near TQL Stadium around 5 p.m. All of the victims were taken to the hospital. There is no word on their conditions but they're expected to survive.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Families turn to social media to battle baby formula shortage

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A nationwide formula shortage is creating a feeling of desperation among some parents. 43 percent of top-selling formulas are out of stock, according to a Datasembly survey. The price of formula has also increased 18 percent since 2021. Local parents are now finding ways to...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH

Community Policy