Did you know that Madison has a history of being the backdrop for several short films and movies? Back in the 1940s, Madison, Indiana, was chosen by the U.S. Office of War Information during World War II as the site to shoot a short film depicting “everyday life” in America called The Town. The film showcases various aspects of day-to-day life including classrooms, the Farmers Market, different professions, and more. This film presents Madison as the “model American town where citizens embodied American ideals and values” (The Town). You can watch the short film here:

MADISON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO