CEO Retires From Palm Desert Area Chamber Of Commerce

The Desert Sands Education Foundation in conjunction with Desert Sands Unified School District will hold a student job fair on May 14, 2022, from 9:00 am-3:00 pm, at Indio High School. Named the Futures Fair: Find a Way for a Brighter Future, the event will provide opportunities for seniors and juniors to find jobs, internships, and mentoring. A variety of local businesses will be participating. On-site assistance with the completion of work permits will be provided. The hours of 9:00 am to noon will be exclusively available to ALL valley high school juniors and seniors. From 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm, interviews will remain open to students but will also be available to adults throughout the community. No appointments are necessary.

INDIO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO