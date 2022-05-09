ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB planning London regular-season games in '23, '24, '26

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mee94_0fYAZBli00
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with members of the Invictus Games Foundation and baseball players before the Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees game at London Olympic Stadium in June, 2019. Press Association Images/Sipa USA

Back in June 2019, the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees played a pair of games at London's Olympic Stadium. The league's plans to hold future contests overseas were thwarted, however, by the COVID-19 pandemic that forced the creation of a shortened 2020 season and impacted the following campaign.

According to The Associated Press (h/t ESPN) and an official MLB press release, big-league baseball will be returning to London in 2023. Regular-season games will also be held there in 2024 and 2026 as part of an agreement related to the formation of the MLB London Legacy Group that will include individuals from the Greater London Authority and Baseball Softball UK.

Per The AP, the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs were originally scheduled to play in London in June 2020, but those contests were scrapped because of the pandemic. The Cardinals and Cubs are considered "leading candidates" to play there at some point next year.

"Today is an historic day for London and baseball," London Mayor Sadiq Khan said. "I want to continue attracting world-class sport to our city as part of my mission to make London the sporting capital of the world. This long-term partnership with Major League Baseball is ambitious and includes regular-season games as well as a legacy program designed to grow the number of Londoners watching and playing baseball at a grassroots level in London. These games will be a fantastic opportunity to once again showcase the London Stadium as a multi-use venue and a fantastic asset for the capital."

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred added: "It was clear that sports fans in London had a great appetite for baseball and that passion was shared by Mayor Khan as well as the business and media community."

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Yankees’ star prospect finally hitting his stride after awful start

One of the New York Yankees’ top young prospects is Jasson Dominguez, who finally started his journey in the minor-league system this year. Enjoying his first action with single-A Tampa, Dominguez hosts a .252 average over 107 at-bats. He’s recorded 27 hits, three homers, and 14 RBIs. To...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Yardbarker

NHL Wednesday bets for all three playoff games

Tuesday night was a fantastic one if you joined us here on our prop plays, with the article bets finishing 8-2. Now, it's about sustaining that momentum with a fresh night on the ice. The NHL playoffs continue on, and so too do our bets. We have seven bets here,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

FOX Sports courted Tom Brady before he returned to Buccaneers?

Almost immediately after Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced on Feb. 1 that he was retiring as an active player, the seven-time Super Bowl champion was linked in rumors with a return to the Buccaneers and with potential moves to clubs such as the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
Person
Rob Manfred
Yardbarker

Bark Bets: Tuesday May 10

Two teams can advance to the next round tonight while three more Game 5s offer an all-important intersection to determine the future of the series. It's a great batch of postseason action once again, with betting angles worth following. Bucks-Celtics meet for pivotal Game 5 - Boston mounted a furious...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Packers to host Cowboys in Week 10 of 2022 season

The last time the Cowboys and Packers squared off was in Week 5 of the 2019 season. McCarthy was announced as the newest head coach in Dallas in January 2020, meaning that the Cowboys' Week 10 contest against Green Bay will be the 58-year-old's first time facing his old team since being let go by the organization.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

NHL Friday bets: Five props for tonight's games

Thursday night in the NHL didn't quite go as planned, no hiding from that. We lost more than we won, but we continue on with the same approach. There are three games on the docket for Friday's batch of playoff action, and the volume will be a bit lighter to reflect that.
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Reasons Matt Eberflus Is Not The Next Matt Nagy

Chicago Bears fans had terrible memories with former head coach Matt Nagy,. Nagy went from a first-year Coach of the Year to an unemployed coach in record time. While some people that would defend Nagy point to injuries, others know it was his play-calling that killed Chicago. However, it makes...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Mayor#Mayor Of London#London Stadium#Greater London#The Boston Red Sox#The Associated Press#Espn#Baseball Softball#Ap#The St Louis Cardinals#Major League Baseball#Londoners
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo got away with a blatant travel in Game 6

The NBA has gotten embarrassingly lax when it comes to enforcing traveling rules, especially for superstars. The travel Giannis Antetokounmpo got away with late in the third quarter of Game 6 on Friday night was extreme. Antetokounmpo made a layup with 33.9 seconds left in the third quarter of Game...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Softball
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

Naomi Osaka starting her own sports agency

Tennis star Naomi Osaka is making headlines, this time for leaving her original management company to launch her own. Sportico reported Wednesday that Osaka has officially left IMG to start Evolve Agency along with agent Stuart Duguid, who also departed from IMG. The move makes Osaka the first female athlete at her level to attempt to build her own agency.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Watch: Pirates pitcher was stunned after being denied on obvious strike

A badly-blown call by an umpire left Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Wil Crowe absolutely stunned on Wednesday. The Pirates beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 to take two of three in the series. Crowe was summoned to pitch in the top of the seventh inning with the game tied 3-3. Crowe was facing Trea Turner with a runner on third and one out. He threw a 1-0 breaking ball for what should have been a strike, but umpire Jansen Visconti somehow missed the call.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

How Team Whistle became a format first content-producing enterprise

With over four billion views per month, Team Whistle is spreading uplifting content to fans across the globe. There is never a dull day at Team Whistle. Whether it’s writing the script for a video, contacting world-famous athletes and celebrities for a chance to star in one, or filming, there is always work to be done. While making sure the stage is set is always important, Team Whistle is going above and beyond what content creators can be.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

32K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy