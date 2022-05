A transgender woman has accused a New Jersey diner manager of discrimination and transphobia, citing a recent argument over which bathroom the woman used. Erin Kinahan, 63, from Jersey City, told NJ Advance Media she was harassed at the Edison Diner in Edison Sunday evening by the restaurant’s night manager. Kinahan said the man followed her into the women’s restroom before approaching her table to say she could no longer use that bathroom.

SOCIETY ・ 22 HOURS AGO