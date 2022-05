SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A proposal to address San Francisco’s homelessness crisis was discussed and amended at a committee hearing Thursday. The proposal, A Place For All, was first proposed by District 8 Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, who represents the Castro and Noe Valley neighborhoods on the city’s board of supervisors. Mandelman’s proposal would make it city policy to offer people experiencing homelessness a safe place to sleep by requiring the department of homelessness and supportive housing to, within three months, create a plan including estimates of how many people would be expected to accept shelter and the cost of providing shelter to those people.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO