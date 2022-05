Dierks Bentley is no stranger to chart-topping hits and his latest is Beers on Me was a collective effort. It paid off in a big way, too. Even if Bentley has 21 No. 1 songs in country music now, some of these guys on the writing team don’t have that kind of catalog… yet. Writing the song with Hardy, Breland, and more, it was crafted for this moment.

MUSIC ・ 19 HOURS AGO