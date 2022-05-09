2022 graduation ceremony list for Siouxland schools

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As summer approaches, many Siouxland schools are preparing for high school graduations.

The Sioux City (SC) Community School District (CSD) announced its schedule for this year’s graduates.

Each SCCSD high school will hold a graduation ceremony at the Tyson Events Center; doors will open to the public open hour before each ceremony at the Tyson.

A list of the schedule, including other Siouxland schools, is shown below.

School/Location Date/Time Dakota Valley School District at High School Gym Saturday, May 14 – 11 a.m. Milford CSD Saturday, May 14 – 2 p.m. Boyer Valley CSD Sunday, May 15 – 2 p.m. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn CSD Sunday, May 15 Hinton CSD at High School Gym Sunday, May 15 – 2 p.m. Lawton-Bronson CSD Sunday, May 15 – 2 p.m. Sibley-Ocheyedan CSD Sunday, May 15 – 2 p.m. South Sioux City CSD (Last names starting A-Ln) at High School Mini Dome Sunday, May 15 – 10 a.m. South Sioux City CSD (Last names starting Lo-Z) at High School Mini Dome Sunday, May 15 – 1 p.m. Spirit Lake CSD Sunday, May 15 – 2 p.m. Elk Point-Jefferson School District Saturday, May 21 – 2 p.m. Boyden-Hull CSD at High School Gym Sunday, May 22 – 2 p.m. Cherokee CSD Sunday, May 22 – 2 p.m. Sergeant Bluff-Luton CSD Sunday, May 22 – 2 p.m. Sioux Center CSD at BJ Haan Auditorium Sunday, May 22 – 2 p.m. South O’Brien CSD at West Gym in Paullina Sunday, May 22 – 2 p.m. Spencer CSD Sunday, May 22 – 2:30 p.m. Storm Lake CSD at Buena Vista University Sunday, May 22 – 2 p.m. Woodbury Central CSD Sunday, May 22 – 1:30 p.m. Sioux City CSD North High School Saturday, May 28 – 11 a.m. Sioux City CSD West High School and VIBE Academy Saturday, May 28 – 2:30 p.m. Sioux City CSD East High School Saturday, May 28 – 6 p.m. Sheldon CSD at Sheldon High School Sunday, May 29 – 2 p.m.

