2022 graduation ceremony list for Siouxland schools
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As summer approaches, many Siouxland schools are preparing for high school graduations.
The Sioux City (SC) Community School District (CSD) announced its schedule for this year’s graduates.
Each SCCSD high school will hold a graduation ceremony at the Tyson Events Center; doors will open to the public open hour before each ceremony at the Tyson.
A list of the schedule, including other Siouxland schools, is shown below.
|School/Location
|Date/Time
|Dakota Valley School District at High School Gym
|Saturday, May 14 – 11 a.m.
|Milford CSD
|Saturday, May 14 – 2 p.m.
|Boyer Valley CSD
|Sunday, May 15 – 2 p.m.
|Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn CSD
|Sunday, May 15
|Hinton CSD at High School Gym
|Sunday, May 15 – 2 p.m.
|Lawton-Bronson CSD
|Sunday, May 15 – 2 p.m.
|Sibley-Ocheyedan CSD
|Sunday, May 15 – 2 p.m.
|South Sioux City CSD (Last names starting A-Ln) at High School Mini Dome
|Sunday, May 15 – 10 a.m.
|South Sioux City CSD (Last names starting Lo-Z) at High School Mini Dome
|Sunday, May 15 – 1 p.m.
|Spirit Lake CSD
|Sunday, May 15 – 2 p.m.
|Elk Point-Jefferson School District
|Saturday, May 21 – 2 p.m.
|Boyden-Hull CSD at High School Gym
|Sunday, May 22 – 2 p.m.
|Cherokee CSD
|Sunday, May 22 – 2 p.m.
|Sergeant Bluff-Luton CSD
|Sunday, May 22 – 2 p.m.
|Sioux Center CSD at BJ Haan Auditorium
|Sunday, May 22 – 2 p.m.
|South O’Brien CSD at West Gym in Paullina
|Sunday, May 22 – 2 p.m.
|Spencer CSD
|Sunday, May 22 – 2:30 p.m.
|Storm Lake CSD at Buena Vista University
|Sunday, May 22 – 2 p.m.
|Woodbury Central CSD
|Sunday, May 22 – 1:30 p.m.
|Sioux City CSD North High School
|Saturday, May 28 – 11 a.m.
|Sioux City CSD West High School and VIBE Academy
|Saturday, May 28 – 2:30 p.m.
|Sioux City CSD East High School
|Saturday, May 28 – 6 p.m.
|Sheldon CSD at Sheldon High School
|Sunday, May 29 – 2 p.m.
