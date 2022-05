The Highland County Historical Society is accepting applications for its 2022 hall of fame inductees. The Highland County Hall of Fame recognizes citizens or natives of Highland County who have made invaluable contributions to the county or to the world beyond. By recognizing these individuals, the hall of fame will stimulate an interest in, and an appreciation for, the value of the history of this county and its citizens.

