Quincy Community Supper resumes takeout service May 11

The Plumas Children’s Council is holding the annual Children’s Fair this Saturday, May 14 at the fairgrounds in Quincy from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free. There will be a climbing wall, entertainment, information booths, games, crafts, music, food and beverages, and more. The whole family is invited.
Shout it from the trailer rooftops, treetops, and whatever we have left: there is coffee, I repeat, there is coffee in downtown Greenville. Owners Rachael and Travis Goings have done a soft opening of The Valley Grind (the yellow trailer on the lot where the Sierra Sunrise used to be). It’s a regular coffee house with its offerings. They update their lunch menu on their facebook page so check them out and our sincerest warm wishes for a successful business.
We were born and raised here in Plumas County and are the 3rd generation owners of a local business that my family has owned and operated for over the last 40 years. We have known Todd Johns our entire lives, both personally and professionally. We have attended numerous family functions, school sporting events, church, and community events together, as well as have helped each other through life’s obstacles. Furthermore, Todd has been a mentor to both me and my family.
The Plumas County Fire Safe Council invites you to attend the annual Wildfire Preparedness Fair on Saturday, May 14, at the Plumas County Fairgrounds from 10 .am. to 3 p.m. Learn about home hardening, defensible space, evacuation preparedness and more. The fair will feature a number of community organizations, a prize raffle, and guest speaker. Food, beverages, snow cones and Quintopia beer will be available for purchase. All proceeds will benefit the Plumas Underburn Cooperative and the Plumas Swim Team.
Former Sheriff Don Stoy recently stated that every Sheriff’s administration encounters a number of staff that are not happy with their respective Sheriff’s decisions or leadership. He was accurate in that statement. Like former Sheriff Stoy, I too spent 31 years at the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. Similarly,...
The Plumas County Board of Supervisors set aside $540,000 in federal COVID relief funding for small businesses and community-based organizations (CBOs), but how will it be distributed?. That was the question before the supervisors during their meeting May 10, with one supervisor questioning whether small businesses would even apply for...
Caltrans alerts motorists that crews are scheduled to begin work on the Plumas 70 Drainage project starting Monday, May 16. This Plumas County drainage rehabilitation project will occur at various locations along State Route 70 from just west of Grizzly Creek to 2.2 miles west of Route 89. Several existing...
Thomas Edward Lusby was born on June 3, 1954 in Santa Cruz, CA and passed away on April 19, 2022 at Plumas District Hospital after a short but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Tom moved to Quincy in 1994 at the age of 40 and he never left this area....
Bid Title: RFP – Correctional Pharmaceutical Services. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is responsible for the Plumas County Correctional Facility, and the inmates which are held in that facility. Among the responsibilities of the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is to provide quality, respectful medical services to the inmates of the facility.
A Plumas News report from May 2nd described a rollover accident near Spring Garden. As unfortunate as the injuries to the driver, and the damage to the truck (totaled) were, I’ll focus on the approximately 40 gallons of fuel that spilled onto Hwy 70. First, about a barrel of crude oil needed to be pumped from the ground, transported to a refinery where it was processed, then transported again to a commercial outlet. After this I’ll abbreviate the process to extraction, refinement, and transport (ERT). Once notified of the accident multiple personnel rushed to the scene to help as needed. Each vehicle consumed fuel to get to Spring Garden; more ERT. And, whatever equipment the fuel was destined for will need 40 gallons of fuel to replace the spilled fuel, still more ERT. That’s a tiny drop in the ocean.
I am drafting this response to a letter to the editor submitted yesterday by Supervisor Hagwood regarding many issues that he brought up concerning my last two years as the Plumas County Sheriff. Majority of staff is unhappy and contacted him over the last two years. As supervisor you have...
Dwight Cline is leader we can all count on. Through his numerous years in law enforcement Dwight has learned what works and doesn’t work when leading an agency. He will take a balanced approach working with the chain of command of the department. Rather than making snap decisions and then over correcting Dwight has proven to be a calm leader that gathers all the facts before making any decision. His trusted leadership is why many employees at the office asked him to come back and run for Sheriff.
As a former Plumas County Sheriff Deputy, serving the Chester community for six years, I cannot endorse Sheriff Todd Johns more wholeheartedly. I have had the opportunity to work alongside both Dwight Cline and Todd Johns during my time with PCSO, and Todd is the man fit for the job.
As we approach the first anniversary of his death, we honor Roger W Clark, who passed away peacefully on May 27, 2021. He was a wonderful son, brother, uncle, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend to many. Roger was born in Afton, Wyoming on July 24, 1938, to Elva...
You know how the old saying goes, “Who doesn’t need a horse that’s been to college?” This Saturday, May 14 is the 24th Annual Feather River College Production Horse Sale held at the Equine Facility at FRC. The horses consigned within the sale are ranging from 3 – 5 years old, with the majority being born and raised within the Feather River College Equine Program.
Plumas County is blessed to have two fine, qualified candidates running for County Assessor. Both candidates, Amy Hendrickson and Cindie Froggatt are ethical, hard-working, knowledgeable, and committed to the best interests of Plumas County. To the best of my knowledge, both Amy and Cindie have run good, clean campaigns. I...
Thank you for replying to my letter, and I regret my error regarding your job title and supervisory experience. I should have been more diligent in my research. I have checked your website, and remain in the dark about a few questions. Please understand I did not write my letter as a Todd Johns supporter, and remain open to voting for either candidate. While I did endorse Sheriff Johns in my letter, it was because you haven’t given a reason why you would be better, in my opinion.
Plumas County Public Health announced May 12 that there have been 6 new cases reported over the past seven days; the agency last reported 10 new cases on May 5. There are currently 12 people in isolation and no individuals are hospitalized. The test positivity rate increased slightly from 1.3 percent to 3.8 percent. These numbers only reflect those reported to Public Health, and don’t account for any positive at-home tests that aren’t reported.
This is a response to Paul Cavanaugh, who, apparently, believes he knows my motives and background for supporting Dwight Cline. Or, as he very nicely put it, I’m “clueless.”. Paul, have you attended any of Dwight’s meet & greets? There have been many, and at least one in...
