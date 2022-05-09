Quincy Community Supper resumes takeout service May 11

A Plumas News report from May 2nd described a rollover accident near Spring Garden. As unfortunate as the injuries to the driver, and the damage to the truck (totaled) were, I’ll focus on the approximately 40 gallons of fuel that spilled onto Hwy 70. First, about a barrel of crude oil needed to be pumped from the ground, transported to a refinery where it was processed, then transported again to a commercial outlet. After this I’ll abbreviate the process to extraction, refinement, and transport (ERT). Once notified of the accident multiple personnel rushed to the scene to help as needed. Each vehicle consumed fuel to get to Spring Garden; more ERT. And, whatever equipment the fuel was destined for will need 40 gallons of fuel to replace the spilled fuel, still more ERT. That’s a tiny drop in the ocean.

SPRING GARDEN, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO