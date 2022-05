(MURFREESBORO) Do you recognize this person? Murfreesboro detectives are attempting to ID and locate him regarding a bank fraud case investigation. Murfreesboro Police PIO Larry Flowers explained, "A victim lost her Redstone Financial Credit Union bank card on March 12, 2022. Three days later, someone deposited a check for a significant amount into her account. The next day, money was withdrawn, leaving the victim’s account in the negative. It’s not known how the person got the victim’s pin number."

