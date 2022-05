INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Statehouse Democrats are renewing their push for Gov. Eric Holcomb to suspend Indiana’s gas tax. Hoosiers are currently paying more in state gas taxes than ever before at 56.1 cents a gallon. That includes Indiana’s gas excise tax of 32 cents per gallon and Indiana’s gas sales tax, which is 7% of the statewide average price of a gallon of gas and is recalculated monthly. Indiana’s gas sales tax is currently 24.1 cents a gallon for the month of May, according to the Indiana Department of Revenue.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO