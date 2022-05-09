Letter to the Editor- Sheriff Johns has proven that he is up to the job – he’s the clear choice

My name is Rod DeCrona, and I had the privilege of serving the citizens of Plumas County for thirty-one years, sixteen of which were in administration. As Commander, and Assistant Sheriff over the Patrol Division, and Swat Division, I personally supervised both Sheriff Johns and Dwight Cline. I also recently attended four of the five forums, and the meet and greet in Chester. Character is so very important in this profession, and all of life, and I know both of these men inside and out. I have been in the trenches with them, I lead them there. (No Dwight did not train me) LOL I’ve read all their reports, written their evaluations, disciplined them, wept with them, counseled and cared for them for eighteen years. Experience is also paramount on the list of qualifications. Sheriff Johns has ten years as Administration Sgt, three years as Patrol Commander, and two years as our Sheriff, totaling fifteen years of administration experience. He has two degrees, one in administration of justice, the other in criminal science and is a US Airforce Veteran. Dwight Cline has one year as special operations Sgt., and a high school education. Sheriff Johns was promoted to these positions by different administrations, and our Board of Supervisors for very valid reasons, that have been corroborated by his performance over several years. Most recently he has proven his ability to safeguard us. This is not an unknown. He is proving it first hand, every day, by continuing to lead us through the most horrific tragedy in Plumas County history, all while dealing with pandemic issues. By the way, the Dixie fire (largest wildfire in Ca history) was not a single day event, weeks of unbelievable stress on all of us, and the recovery on so many fronts continues today. I assure you, your Sheriff’s office is on it, and I applaud the entire staff for their tireless efforts.

PLUMAS COUNTY, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO