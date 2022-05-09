ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plumas County, CA

Letter to the Editor- Sheriff Johns has proven that he is up to the job – he’s the clear choice

By Editor
Plumas County News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you know, we will soon choose a new Sheriff for Plumas County. Like you, I want to choose the best person for the job. Sheriff Todd Johns, the incumbent, is being challenged by Dwight Cline, a retired deputy. Elections involving an incumbent are typically a referendum on the...

www.plumasnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: I know them both and have listened to them; Todd Johns is the clear choice

My name is Rod DeCrona, and I had the privilege of serving the citizens of Plumas County for thirty-one years, sixteen of which were in administration. As Commander, and Assistant Sheriff over the Patrol Division, and Swat Division, I personally supervised both Sheriff Johns and Dwight Cline. I also recently attended four of the five forums, and the meet and greet in Chester. Character is so very important in this profession, and all of life, and I know both of these men inside and out. I have been in the trenches with them, I lead them there. (No Dwight did not train me) LOL I’ve read all their reports, written their evaluations, disciplined them, wept with them, counseled and cared for them for eighteen years. Experience is also paramount on the list of qualifications. Sheriff Johns has ten years as Administration Sgt, three years as Patrol Commander, and two years as our Sheriff, totaling fifteen years of administration experience. He has two degrees, one in administration of justice, the other in criminal science and is a US Airforce Veteran. Dwight Cline has one year as special operations Sgt., and a high school education. Sheriff Johns was promoted to these positions by different administrations, and our Board of Supervisors for very valid reasons, that have been corroborated by his performance over several years. Most recently he has proven his ability to safeguard us. This is not an unknown. He is proving it first hand, every day, by continuing to lead us through the most horrific tragedy in Plumas County history, all while dealing with pandemic issues. By the way, the Dixie fire (largest wildfire in Ca history) was not a single day event, weeks of unbelievable stress on all of us, and the recovery on so many fronts continues today. I assure you, your Sheriff’s office is on it, and I applaud the entire staff for their tireless efforts.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

From Where I Stand: Sheriff Johns addresses Hagwood’s comments

I am drafting this response to a letter to the editor submitted yesterday by Supervisor Hagwood regarding many issues that he brought up concerning my last two years as the Plumas County Sheriff. Majority of staff is unhappy and contacted him over the last two years. As supervisor you have...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Still have questions, but it was good listening to the candidates

I would like to thank Tommy Miles, the station manager, of KQNY 91.9 FM for hosting a Q&As with the candidates for Sheriff. The candidates were able to go more in depth about current issues within the department and their solutions to address such issues as well as future goals. After a 30 minute listen I had much better insight and it solidified my choice.
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Hagwood supports Cline for Sheriff

Former Sheriff Don Stoy recently stated that every Sheriff’s administration encounters a number of staff that are not happy with their respective Sheriff’s decisions or leadership. He was accurate in that statement. Like former Sheriff Stoy, I too spent 31 years at the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. Similarly,...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Plumas County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Plumas County, CA
Crime & Safety
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: We could always count on him; we encourage everyone to vote for Johns

In the dark days and weeks leading up to, and following August 4th , every day was consumed by the search for information and resources. Where was the fire? Where is the wind blowing today? Where can we get a little cell and internet service? How can we get the propane truck through the roadblocks to keep the generators running? Having to drive to Almanor, Portola, Quincy, and Indian Valley for work, there was one constant that you could count on, the gold sedan of Sheriff Todd Johns. No matter where you went, or the time of day or night, you always saw Sheriff Johns somewhere. He was always available to help you get information or get something done. On a local, state, or federal level, if you needed something done, Sheriff Johns was who you needed to contact. The commitment, dedication, and love, Sheriff Johns has shown for Plumas County is inspiring. We would, without hesitation, encourage every Plumas County resident to vote for Sheriff Todd Johns.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: I support Amy Hendrickson for County Assessor

Plumas County is blessed to have two fine, qualified candidates running for County Assessor. Both candidates, Amy Hendrickson and Cindie Froggatt are ethical, hard-working, knowledgeable, and committed to the best interests of Plumas County. To the best of my knowledge, both Amy and Cindie have run good, clean campaigns. I...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Johns has our full support for Sheriff

We were born and raised here in Plumas County and are the 3rd generation owners of a local business that my family has owned and operated for over the last 40 years. We have known Todd Johns our entire lives, both personally and professionally. We have attended numerous family functions, school sporting events, church, and community events together, as well as have helped each other through life’s obstacles. Furthermore, Todd has been a mentor to both me and my family.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

RFP – Correctional Dental Services

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is responsible for the Plumas County Correctional Facility, and the inmates which are held in that facility. Among the responsibilities of the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is to provide quality, respectful dental services to the inmates of the facility. The purpose for this...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheriff For Plumas County#The Sheriff S Department#Bear#Dixie
Plumas County News

Candidates for Sheriff interviewed on radio; listen in

The race for Plumas County Sheriff between incumbent Todd Johns and challenger Dwight Cline is heating up. Plumas News has interviewed both men, provided Q&As with the candidates and covered their appearances at forums sponsored by the League of Women Voters. They were recently interviewed by Tommy Miles, the station manager, of KQNY 91.9 FM, Plumas Community Radio.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

County releases latest COVID numbers

Plumas County Public Health announced May 12 that there have been 6 new cases reported over the past seven days; the agency last reported 10 new cases on May 5. There are currently 12 people in isolation and no individuals are hospitalized. The test positivity rate increased slightly from 1.3 percent to 3.8 percent. These numbers only reflect those reported to Public Health, and don’t account for any positive at-home tests that aren’t reported.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

CES sixth-grader recognized at school board meeting

Gwen Graham, a sixth-grade student at Chester Elementary School, received the Principal’s Recognition Award at the Plumas Unified School District board meeting May 11. From left, Gwen is pictured with sixth-grade teacher, Meghan Whalen, Gwen, mother Meghan Graham, and Chester Elementary Vice Principal, Nicholle Crowther. Gwen was selected for excellence in academics and character. Photo submitted.
CHESTER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Plumas County News

Wildfire Preparedness Fair this Saturday at the fairgrounds

The Plumas County Fire Safe Council invites you to attend the annual Wildfire Preparedness Fair on Saturday, May 14, at the Plumas County Fairgrounds from 10 .am. to 3 p.m. Learn about home hardening, defensible space, evacuation preparedness and more. The fair will feature a number of community organizations, a prize raffle, and guest speaker. Food, beverages, snow cones and Quintopia beer will be available for purchase. All proceeds will benefit the Plumas Underburn Cooperative and the Plumas Swim Team.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Roger W Clark

As we approach the first anniversary of his death, we honor Roger W Clark, who passed away peacefully on May 27, 2021. He was a wonderful son, brother, uncle, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend to many. Roger was born in Afton, Wyoming on July 24, 1938, to Elva...
CHICO, CA
Plumas County News

Thomas Edward Lusby

Thomas Edward Lusby was born on June 3, 1954 in Santa Cruz, CA and passed away on April 19, 2022 at Plumas District Hospital after a short but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Tom moved to Quincy in 1994 at the age of 40 and he never left this area....
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Plumas County News

Preparing for fire season: PG&E offers battery and generator rebates for some customers

As wildfire season nears, emergency preparedness becomes even more critical. Good preparation means practicing emergency plans, having go bags packed and ready, keeping extra batteries for flashlights and radios within reach and more. For those customers with access and functional needs, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) offers discounts on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Plumas County News

Mountain Messenger is the subject of a documentary that premiers May 13

Neighboring Sierra County is served by two weekly newspapers: The Sierra Booster and The Mountain Messenger. The latter is the subject of a documentary that premiers May 13. Both newspapers are printed at Feather Publishing in Quincy, and a portion of the documentary about the Mountain Messenger and its publisher was filmed at the facility.
SIERRA COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Taylorsville man dies in single vehicle collision

The Susanville office of the California Highway Patrol issued a press release today regarding the fatal May 4 accident involving a Plumas County man. According to the CHP, Damien Edward Bennett, a 46-year-old Taylorsville resident, was driving his 2005 Dodge pickup northbound on SR-89, north of Prattville Butt Reservoir Road early on the morning of May 4. Bennett lost control of his vehicle at approximately 3:30 a.m., drove off of the roadway and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of this collision is under investigation.
TAYLORSVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

Greenville Rising: May 12 – Coffee and more at the Valley Grind; upcoming events

Shout it from the trailer rooftops, treetops, and whatever we have left: there is coffee, I repeat, there is coffee in downtown Greenville. Owners Rachael and Travis Goings have done a soft opening of The Valley Grind (the yellow trailer on the lot where the Sierra Sunrise used to be). It’s a regular coffee house with its offerings. They update their lunch menu on their facebook page so check them out and our sincerest warm wishes for a successful business.
GREENVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

Notice of Bulk Sale

Notice is hereby given to the Creditors of CHIH LIANG HUANG AND QI XIA MAI , Sellers, whose business address is 1730 E. Main St., Quincy, CA 95971, County of Plumas, that a bulk sale is about to be made to Luis Alberto Santos and Celedonia Santos, Buyer, whose business address is P.O. Box 965, Quincy, CA 95971, County of Plumas.
QUINCY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy