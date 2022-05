MICHIGAN CITY — A 3-year-old girl with autism died after she was found Thursday afternoon along a shoreline of a small lake in Long Beach, police said. In efforts to save her life, medical professionals worked for hours to revive her, however the attempts were not successful, said Michigan City Police Department Sgt. Steve Forker. The name of the child has not been released yet.

