ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A Colonie assemblyman is co-sponsoring a bill that would strip disgraced lawmakers of their campaign finance funds. Assemblyman Phil Steck (D-Colonie) and downstate Senator Alessandra Biaggi (D-Bronx/Westchester) are behind legislation that would no longer allow an elected official who resigned, was impeached or convicted of a crime while in office to use campaign funds for certain activities.

COLONIE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO