Chatham County, GA

Veronica Sierzant wins 30th annual Hollis Stacy Award

By Corey Howard
 4 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Monday evening, Veronica Sierzant walked on stage at the performing arts hall of Islands High School to accept her second straight Hollis Stacy Award, which honors the most versatile female athlete in Chatham County.

“When I got the call that I won it twice, I was not expecting it at all,” Sierzant said. “I thought they were going to give it to someone else because I’ve already won it.”

Sierzant competes in soccer, track and field, basketball (named a WSAV 3Deep All-Star) and volleyball.

“I never just played one sport,” Sierzant said. “I feel like if I just played one … I would get burned out.”

Sierzant holds an impressive record in nearly every sport she plays. She has scored more than 1,000 points in basketball and grabbed approximately 700 rebounds. According to Maxpreps, Sierzant finished tenth in the nation for average rebounds per game with 17.5.

In volleyball, she has around 800 kills, and with another year of eligibility, Sierzant can very well reach 1,000 kills before it’s all over.

Sierzant plans to play college volleyball and has received interest from multiple division one schools. It will be interesting to see where she lands in 2023.

