CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A mattress left on the side of a road for weeks in Wake County was driving a woman crazy until CBS 17 stepped in to help get something done. Tracy Stivers reached out to traffic anchor Laura Smith after having no luck getting someone to pick up the mattress off Cary Towne Boulevard near the new Fenton Place.

CARY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO