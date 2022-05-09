ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TPD investigating multiple death, shooting incidents

 4 days ago
Update, 5/11/22:

The Tallahassee Police Department stated that the incidents on Silver Ridge Drive and the incident on South Blair Stone Road are not the result of a criminal act and no further details be released.

The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating multiple unrelated deaths along with a shooting that occurred Monday.

TPD says it is investigating a death on the 1000 block of Silver Ridge Drive.

At 12:53 p.m., an individual reported discovering a dead adult male in a ravine near a wooded area.

The Tallahassee Police Department initiated a death investigation at the Hilton Garden Inn located on the 1300 block of South Blair Stone Road.

The report notes that an adult male was found dead by hotel staff at 1:44 p.m.

SHOOTING

Monday at 1:08 a.m., emergency dispatch received multiple calls from witnesses stating they had heard gunshots at the Seminole Grand apartment complex located at the 1500 block of West Tharpe Street.

TPD notes when officers arrived at the complex, a male victim was located and sustained non life threatening gunshot wound.

According to the report, the victim did not cooperate with law enforcement officials and did not want to speak to officers about the incident.

A crime scene was not established and TPD notes it is not clear if the victim was the target of the shooting.

TPD said with both death investigations, at this time, foul play has not been ruled out of either incident.

It is working with the local medical examiner’s office to determine the manner of death in both incidents.

Both death cases are open and anyone with information may contact the Tallahassee Police Department at 850-891-4200 or submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

