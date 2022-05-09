ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans TV: The Golden Age

 4 days ago

Trace the history of local television from 1948, the year the...

Eater

9 Essential Barbecue Joints in and Around New Orleans

The New Orleans barbecue scene is booming. It wasn’t so long ago that the closest thing to barbecue found in local restaurants were barbecue shrimp; otherwise your best bet was seeking out one of the excellent vendors at city second lines and parades. In the last decade or so, that has changed in a big way, thanks in part to the annual Hogs For the Cause fundraising event, a crowd favorite that provides hundreds of variations on smoked pork and has helped inspire local purveyors. The below nine pitmasters have helped solidify barbecue’s place in New Orleans’s food culture, all offering smoky, piggy goodness.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
horrornewsnetwork.net

Horror Film ‘The Bayou’ Starts Filming Later This Month

A psychological horror film inspired by true events, The Bayou enters production this month in New Orleans with a strong genre cast, according to a report in Deadline. Kristina Klebe (Rob Zombie’s 2007 Halloween), Liz Lafontant (The Oval), Brandon Lessard (Broken Ghost), Baylee Toney (The Redeemer) and Devante Winfrey (Designed for Death) have signed on for the scary ride.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Louisiana Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
WDSU

Two shot in St. Bernard area in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after two people were shot in the St. Bernard area Wednesday night. The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Davey Street. Police say one person was taken to a hospital from the scene and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Angela Hill
99.9 KTDY

Oldest Restaurants in Louisiana

One of the things I love about South Louisiana is the cuisine. There is something so special about how we make our food delicious and with lots of love. It is no surprise that Louisiana is home to some of the oldest restaurants in the country. And before you say something no not all of them are in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KATC News

REPORT: Multiple children treated at Baton Rouge school

Multiple children were treated after students reportedly ingested an unknown substance at a charter school on Friday, WBRZ is reporting. Authorities said they were called to Democracy Prep on Prescott Road around 1 p.m. Friday, WBRZ reports. According to its website, the school teaches children in grades K through 8.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Six ways to protect your home from termites in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Pest experts say Louisiana’s hot and humid climate invites swarms of termites — especially during this time of the year. Formosan subterranean termites are more likely to swarm in Louisiana during the nighttime in late spring, according to Orkin. The pest control company says the yearly cost to control and repair damages caused by termites in New Orleans is around $300 million. The problem had gotten so bad that the USDA created a program in 1998 dedicated to reducing termite swarms in the French Quarter.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Man shot multiple times near Red Stick Social

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a late night shooting that happened off of Government St. Officers were called to a reported shooting a little before 10:25 p.m. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, “a male victim was shot multiple times by...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

Tropical Weather Update: 1st tropical wave of 2022 hurricane season

NEW ORLEANS — Currently, there are no tropical threats to the United States, but it's May and hurricane season 2022 will be here in less than a month. The official start of the season is June 1st, but that doesn't mean things can't form before that date. Since 2015, at least one storm has formed before the official start of the season.
WDSU

LA 308 reopens in both directions after deadly crash

THIBODAUX, La. — LA 308 reopened Thursday morning in both directions at Lafourche Crossing 308 Volunteer Fire Department in Thibodaux after a deadly crash. A portion of LA 308 is now closed at between Royal Oak Blvd and LA 3185 in Thibodaux as Entergy replaces power poles that were damaged in the accident Thursday.
THIBODAUX, LA

