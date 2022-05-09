Business in Focus: Foundation Systems of Michigan

When Foundation Systems of Michigan started more than 12 years ago, they recognized that there was something missing in the industry. Homeowners wanted and deserved custom solutions and a professional, responsible company to do the work.

Foundation Systems of Michigan is dedicated to providing exceptional structural, basement and crawl space repair services to homeowners throughout Northern, Central and Southeastern Michigan.

Since 2007, Foundation Systems of Michigan has been Michigan’s most trusted foundation repair contractor. They hold themselves to a higher standard, and let their track record speak for itself. Their customers hire them knowing they’ll get the expertise necessary to solve even the most complex foundation problems, and the peace of mind knowing they stand behind all of their work. They also appreciate that they are a company that will be around for decades to come.

To learn more about Foundation Systems of Michigan, click here.