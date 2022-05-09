ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother's Day H-E-B theft reunites San Antonio-area family with lost dog after 2 years

By Gabriel Romero
 4 days ago
Leela finally at home on May 9. (Photo courtesy of Mark Gonzales)

A botched theft in the San Antonio area on Mother's Day saw one family reunited with a four-legged friend that had gone missing two years earlier. Lytle police responded to an alleged theft by a Hispanic male at an H-E-B around 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, May 8, according to Lytle Police Chief Richard Priest .

The H-E-B manager explained the man tried to steal a $15 floral arrangement and attempted to go through a set of closed doors after being confronted, according to Priest. In the act of fleeing, the man left behind the dog he had with him.

"The guy gets into a car with paper tags and drives off," Priest said. "Then he [H-E-B manager] noticed the guy left a little brown shih tzu in the shopping cart. They checked the chip on the dog and they found out it was missing from a residence in Bexar County for two years."

Priest said police have not yet identified the man, but the family members of the man went to animal control to say their goodbyes to the dog before they returned it to the original owner.

Leela in a box going to the veterinarian office to get vaccinated, chipped and spayed on August 21, 2018.  (Photo courtesy of Mark Gonzales)

"I've never had somebody leave their dog there when they commit a theft," Priest said. "Nothing says I love you mom like stolen flowers."

In 2020, Leela, named after the one-eyed mutant space captain from the hit TV show Futurama , was let outside to urinate, like she did every day by her owner Mark Gonzales in Atascosa, inside Bexar County.

"One morning we were looking for her and she was gone. She never came back," Gonzales said. "We searched for months down the neighborhood. We thought a coyotes or something got her."

After months passed, the family gave up any hope of finding Leela. Until the morning of Monday, May 9, when Gonzales' wife got a call from Lytle Animal Care and Control.

"We were visiting a friend in the ICU, having breakfast, when she got the call," Gonzales said. "It was totally unexpected. Thank God my wife got her chipped, spayed and her shots back in 2018."

Gonzales said his wife is "tickled to death" about finding the dog and their son is in for a big surprise when he gets home.

Leela watching the Gonzales' house being built, just a few months before she went missing. (Photo courtesy of Mark Gonzales)

"When she got lost, he was eight. It feels good. I encourage people to chip their dogs, either way you might get your dog back," Gonzales said. "This is a strange way to get my dog back, but at least we got her back."

Comments / 5

Angie Mendoza
4d ago

I love this story! Happy ending! Crime doesn’t pay!!!!!! Fur babies are family too!

Reply(1)
4
