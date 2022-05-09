ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

Coastal Women’s Shelter seeking support for housing, legal fees

By Ryan Harper, Claire Curry
 4 days ago

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A local domestic violence shelter is looking for assistance.

This year’s Spring Appeal at the Coastal Women’s Shelter is focusing on safe emergency shelters and legal matters.

Executive Director Amanda Delgado, said when their 16-bed shelter is full, they often times will house women in hotels.

And when it comes to legal issues, fees can cost up to $750.

“When we’re talking domestic violence, or intimate partner violence, about 99% of that are those relationships do include financial abuse. So that’s a lot of individuals that do not have the funds available to them when they’re trying to get to safety,” Delgado said.

The shelter is accepting donations through checks or PayPal.

They also want the community to know, that if anyone is in need of their services, they can call 252-638-5995.

To find out more, click here.

