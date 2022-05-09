ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia woman selected as national small business person of year

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yGaQh_0fYATWhd00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XUtME_0fYATWhd00
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (5/9) 03:23

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman who owns a learning center for children with autism has been selected as the U.S. Small Business Administration small business person of the year.

Jill Scarbro-McLaury is the first person in West Virginia to receive the award, Gov. Jim Justice's office said.

"Her dedication to a wonderful cause and her skills as a small business owner are an inspiration to us all, and I could not be more proud to congratulate her as West Virginia's first-ever winner of this national award," Justice said in a statement.

The West Virginia Small Business Development Center submitted Scarbro-McLaury's nomination for the award.

Scarbro-McLaury, who is also an educator, owns Bright Futures Learning Services in Winfield.

"This award validates that taking care of people is always the right thing to do," she said.

Scarbro-McLaury was named the 2022 West Virginia Small Business Person of the Year in April. She also earned the SBA's West Virginia Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year award in 2019.

Comments / 1

Related
WOWK 13 News

$147M granted for construction on WV highway

WELCH, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced millions more dollars to finish construction on the Coalfields Expressway project. The highway will eventually run from Beckley, West Virginia, to Slate, Virginia, on a route that will travel 105 miles. The portion funded today, May 13, is a five-mile stretch from Welch, in […]
WELCH, WV
WSAZ

West Virginia Lucky Bears

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Lucky Bears is a social engagement project to get people into the woods and connected to the nature that is integral to Appalachian culture. It encourages environmental and cultural awareness, a positive mindset, West Virginians making their own luck, acknowledging their strength, and changing the narrative.
HUNTINGTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kdka Tv#Ap#Justice#Sba
wchstv.com

Active COVID cases in W.Va. near 1,500 mark; 18 counties in yellow on alert map

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active coronavirus cases climbed to nearly 1,500 in West Virginia, and a growing number of counties are out of the green on the alert map. The number of counties on the alert map no longer in green – the color that indicates the least amount of virus spread – rose to 18, six more than the previous map. West Virginia had 37 counties in green.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

Senator Capito slams proposed VA medical cuts

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) is in a fighting mood. Capito is opposed to proposed cuts to severely limit health care at the Veterans Medical Centers in Huntington, Beckley and Clarksburg. Nationally, the VA is looking at recommendations to close the emergency rooms, and stop surgeries and in-patient care at […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
US News and World Report

16 Top Things to Do in West Virginia

Almost heaven, West Virginia. That's how John Denver referred to the state in his American classic "Take Me Home, Country Roads," one of West Virginia's four state songs. (In case you're wondering, the other three are "The West Virginia Hills," "This Is My West Virginia" and "West Virginia, My Home Sweet Home.")
TRAVEL
WOWK 13 News

Kiessling’s name to be redacted from poll results

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Once unofficial results are released to the public, Andrea Kiessling’s name will be redacted. The Kanawha County Commission announced this during a meeting held earlier at 7 p.m. In the meeting, they say no original data will be altered. Officials will still be able to see how many votes Kiessling received […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

Black Lung Fund Debt Grows By Millions Each Week

Retired miners in West Virginia are calling on Sen. Joe Manchin to protect the fund that pays for their health care. Disabled miners with black lung receive cash and medical benefits through the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund, which is about $6 billion in debt. Coal excise taxes pay into this fund, but miners say the coal companies aren’t paying enough. The tax was cut in half last year when Congress didn’t reinstate the full tax.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WDTV

84-year-old graduates from West Virginia Wesleyan College

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - 84-year-old Heather Humphries finished her master’s degree at West Virginia Wesleyan College. She was honored at the college’s 131st commencement on May 7. Humphries said she was inspired to go back to school because of her personal writing goals. She said she had been...
COLLEGES
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia Primary Election Results 2022

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Here are the results of the May 10, 2022 Primary Election in West Virginia for Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo, Nicholas, Putnam, Roane, Wayne, Wirt and Wood counties.
ELECTIONS
WSAZ

ATV Ordinance to be discussed at four public meetings

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The first of four planned public meetings was held Wednesday evening in Belle to talk about altering Kanawha County’s ATV ordinance. As it stands, Kanawha is the only county in West Virginia that prohibits ATVs from driving on paved roads. “The current ordinance in...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

WVBE approves amendments for facility plans in Hampshire, Lincoln counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Board of Education approved two amendments on Wednesday towards separate facility plans in Hampshire and Lincoln counties. The board (WVBE) approved an amendment to the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind (WVSDB) 2020 – 2030 Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan. These projects are identified as needs for the remainder of the 2020-2030 CEFP and are pending the availability of resources.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Local board of education race results could flip

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Of the local election races specific to Wood County, there’s one race County Clerk Mark Rhodes says is still up in the air. That’s the board of education district A race between Jeff Fox and Debbie Hendershot. Fox holds a three vote lead at...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Candidates stress issues and differences on why they should succeed Congressman Doyle

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Five Democrats are in the race to replace Congressman Mike Doyle, who is retiring after 28 years in Congress.As political editor Jon Delano reports, it's a rare opportunity for this region to get new representation in Washington.The new 12th Congressional District includes the city of Pittsburgh, part of the South Hills, the Mon Valley and eastern suburbs into Westmoreland County.The candidates include attorney activist Steve Irwin of Squirrel Hill, Pennsylvania Rep. Summer Lee of Swissvale and Pitt law professor Jerry Dickinson of Swissvale.  Also running are law firm administrator Jeff Woodard of Oakland and businessman William Parker...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
52K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy