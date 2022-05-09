ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Florida man who tried to beat deputy to death sentenced to 25 years

By S. Brady Calhoun
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W0r0m_0fYASAdW00

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A Panama City man who attacked a deputy and later said he “wanted to beat him to death” was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Jourdan Daniel Parks, 36, got the lengthy sentence after being labeled a Habitual Felony Offender. Prosecutors said Parks has a criminal history that includes aggravated battery and resisting arrest with violence, dating back to 2005.

The HFO designation doubled the maximum punishment Parks faced for his crime.

Florida inmate escapes work release, deputies say

The incident happened in June of 2020 when Parks drove away from law enforcement at a high rate of speed and then ran into a home, according to a news release from the State Attorney’s Office. Parks was trying to hide in a pantry when deputies entered the home.

Parks then attacked the deputy, slammed him on a table and choked him until another deputy arrived. The two deputies then arrested Parks.

“You should of seen the fear in his eyes when I picked him up and slammed him on that table,” Parks said on a recorded telephone call while in jail.

Parks was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to the charges in March.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Panama City, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Panama City, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Wmbb#Hfo#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Officials: Florida woman allegedly shot her own dogs with a BB gun over 173 times

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting her own dogs with a BB gun over 173 times, officials say. In a Facebook post, Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said on April 19 an animal enforcement officer visited the home of Jamie Lynn Kujawa, 37, after receiving a tip that a woman was possibly shooting her dogs with a BB gun. Witnesses told the officer that he heard a BB gun being fired and followed by dogs yelping. The witness told the officer they heard the BB gun fire about 15 times in a span of 30 to 45 minutes.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

62K+
Followers
11K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy