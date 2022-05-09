ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Susan Rice tests positive for COVID-19 days after Biden meeting

By Steven Nelson
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IJrzg_0fYAR72N00

White House domestic policy adviser Susan Rice said Monday that she had tested positive for COVID-19 — just five days after attending a meeting with President Biden.

“I’m feeling fine and grateful to be vaccinated and double boosted,” Rice wrote on Twitter. “I last saw the President in person on Wednesday—masked—and under CDC guidance he is not considered a close contact.”

Rice’s positive test follows the COVID-19 diagnosis of Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week following the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Biden attended the 2,600-person dinner and shook hands with ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl, who tested positive shortly afterward .

The virus has killed nearly 1 million Americans and Biden’s advanced age puts him at higher risk. He has received four shots of Pfizer’s vaccine, however, which reduces the likelihood of serious illness or death.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki frequently says it is possible that Biden will one day test positive for the coronavirus. He regularly interacts unmasked with White House guests and attendees at events around the country.

Then-President Donald Trump fell ill with COVID-19 in the fall of 2020 after hosting a Rose Garden celebration of his nomination of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Trump was hospitalized for three nights at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FtODU_0fYAR72N00
Rice attended a meeting with President Biden just five days ago.
Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

Last month, a large number of prominent DC Democrats tested positive for the virus, including Vice President Kamala Harris on April 26 .

In early April, more than 10% of attendees at the Gridiron Dinner in DC tested positive after journalists and officials mingled largely without masks at the white tie gala.

Gridiron attendees who tested positive included Attorney General Merrick Garland, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas), Harris’ communications director Jamal Simmons and first lady Jill Biden’s spokesman Michael LaRosa .

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), tested positive April 7 after attending two White House events with Biden. Biden kissed Pelosi on the cheek at one event and she stood behind his shoulder one day later at a bill-signing ceremony.

Comments / 12

summerdays
4d ago

biden the super spreader

Reply(1)
13
Steven Lazzari
4d ago

fully vaccinated and testing positive for COVID-19

Reply(1)
7
Related
Fox News

Jill Biden's anger at Harris detailed in new book: 'Do we have to choose the one who attacked Joe?'

First lady Jill Biden expressed frustration that Kamala Harris was the top choice for vice president, according to an upcoming book from two New York Times reporters. An excerpt provided to Fox News from Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns' forthcoming book, "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America's Future," describes the vice presidential nomination process during Joe Biden's 2020 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
MarketRealist

What Has Kamala Harris Accomplished So Far as Vice President?

It has been two years since President Joe Biden named Kamala Harris as his vice president, and just as many years since they were elected into the White House. While President Biden has been front and center when it comes to major issues such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, student loan forgiveness, and the ongoing pandemic, Harris has been busy working behind the scenes.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Trump-endorsed candidate removed from ballot by her own party after being dubbed a carpetbagger

The Tennessee Republican Party has kicked three candidates off the ballot in the race for the new Fifth Congressional District, including a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Morgan Ortagus, Baxter Lee, and Robby Starbuck were removed from the ballot after a vote by the GOP’s executive committee, Tennessee Republican Chairman Scott Golden said on Tuesday, according to the Nashville Tennessean. Last week, Republican officials said that challenges had been filed against the three candidates, leading to a technical removal from the ballot in accordance with party bylaws. Ms Ortagus, who has Mr Trump’s backing after serving as...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris shunned Biden and decided NOT to appear in a video with him about student loan forgiveness because she didn't want to become the 'face' of the response with progressive Democrats calling to wipe all debts

Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly backed out of appearing in a video with President Biden on student loan forgiveness, not wanting to become the public face of a matter on which the administration was unlikely to satisfy progressives. In early April, Harris' office began collaborating with Biden's on a video...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Susan Rice
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Jonathan Karl
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Joaquin Castro
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Gina Raimondo
The Independent

Jill Biden screamed at priest during Biden near-death experience, says new book

Jill Biden once screamed at a priest for reading the last rites to Joe Biden while he was admitted in hospital after being diagnosed with an aneurysm, according to a new biography about the first lady.President Biden, who was then a 45-year-old senator from Delaware, had been overlooking the warning signs for months and would at times take up to 10 Tylenol a day for his headaches, write the authors Jill Pace and Darlene Superville in their new book, Jill: A Biography of the First Lady.Mr Biden would feel “sharp pain in his neck” while lifting weights at the...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Positive Test#Cdc#State#Abc News#Americans#Supreme Court
abovethelaw.com

Justice Kagan’s Had Just About Enough Of The Conservative Majority

Because the majority begins with some law-chambers history, I do too—though fair warning: My discussion is no more relevant than the majority’s to the issue before us (citations omitted). Not surprisingly, neither of the parties to this small and legally mundane case thought it a suitable occasion for a from-Blackstone-onward theory of habeas practice. Yet the majority, unprompted, embarks on that project, perhaps hoping that the seeds it sows now will yield more succulent fruit in cases to come.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Disgraced former Fox host Bill O’Reilly blames Biden for his airport meltdown when he called worker a ‘scumbag’

Disgraced former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly blamed his recent meltdown at an airport on Joe Biden, offering a confuding defence of his insulting actions toward a JetBlue worker. Vanity Fair reports that on Sunday, Mr O'Reilly threatened a JetBlue employee at JFK International Airpot after his flight to Turks & Caicos was delayed for five hours. Despite Mr O'Reilly's claims that "character assassins on social media [are] completely lying" about his interactions with the employee, the incident was caught on video and depicts exactly what occurred. In the video, Mr O'Reilly tells the worker, "we need to know...
POLITICS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy