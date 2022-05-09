ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Ronan-raised UM theater grad fashions future in costume design

By RAEQUEL ROBERTS UM News Service
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 4 days ago

MISSOULA – University of Montana graduating senior Morgan Brooks’ budding career in the theater started in a rather unconventional way – through 4-H.

Raised in Ronan with a menagerie of pets, Brooks joined the youth organization not only to compete in animal husbandry but also sewing, a skill she would go on to apply in competitions and eventually her studies in costume design in UM’s School of Theatre and Dance.

Among her early accolades were state and national placements in Make it With Wool competitions, which are supported by the American Sheep Industry.

“In this competition you make garments completely of wool,” Brooks said, noting that among her winning creations were a biker-styled jacket and pencil skirt. “My family didn’t actually raise sheep – my Dad would have put his foot down on that – but my sewing teacher was involved in the industry, and she suggested I compete.”

While in high school, Brooks developed a keen interest in plays and costume design – “acting wasn’t my thing” – going on to spend the first two years of her collegiate studies at Flathead Valley Community College, where she enrolled in the theater arts transfer track and served as costume shop manager.

During the summer she worked at Bigfork Summer Playhouse, honing her early skills and learning the hierarchy of costume design.

“The stitcher is the lowest rung, and then you work your way up from there to costume designer,” she explained.

She chose UM to continue her studies because she liked the costume design program and the lower tuition made completing her degree more affordable. UM offers a bachelor’s degree in fine arts in theatre with an emphasis in design and technology.

She said her classes have been steeped not only in the technical aspects of her craft – pattern making, tailoring, textiles – but also in the history of dress through the centuries.

“I really like the bustle period. I chose that for my senior project,” Brooks said, adding that the materials cost $300. “It is super detailed, with an underskirt and an overskirt.”

Because of her past experience, Brooks joined the program with an extremely strong set of sewing skills, as well as theater construction and design experience, said Paula Niccum, supervisor of UM’s costume shop.

“Morgan’s always hungry for more knowledge and has never been afraid to take on a complex project,” Niccum said. “She’s been an exceptional role model for younger students interested in costuming.”

UM Professor Alessia Carpoca, head of design and technology in the school, has watched Brooks grow in her technical abilities and understanding of the full breath of costume design, which includes not only historical elements but character inspiration as well. Her skills were fully on display, Carpoca said, in “Machinal,” one of the last plays of the 2021-22 season where Brooks served as the costume designer.

“Designing costumes for ‘Machinal’ was a difficult task because the play has a large cast and different actresses play the leading role in different scenes,” Carpoca said. “Morgan stepped up the plate and did a beautiful job. Her work was really gorgeous.”

The work of a costume designer doesn’t end when the play’s a wrap. Brooks and teammates also are responsible for cleaning and storing costumes.

“We have three places on campus for storage. But it’s always a discussion about how much more can we fit into tiny closets,” she said with a chuckle.

Now that she is about to graduate, Brooks is already under contract to work on costumes for a movie that will be produced in Montana.

“I want to do more freelance work,” she said, “but I still hope to have some time to sew for fun.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Entertainment
City
Ronan, MT
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Entertainment
City
Missoula, MT
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Costume Design#Costume Shop#Theater Arts#University Of Montana#Um#Bigfork Summer Playhouse
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy