ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Accuser testifies in Mario Batali sexual misconduct trial

By AP News
wtmj.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (AP) — Mario Batali’s sexual misconduct trial opened Monday in a Boston court with his accuser recounting how she’d been “shocked, surprised and alarmed” as the celebrity chef aggressively kissed and groped her while taking selfies at a restaurant in 2017. The 32-year-old...

wtmj.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtmj.com

Nurses protest Tennessee sentence for deadly medical mistake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hundreds of health care workers gathered outside a Nashville courthouse on Friday to protest the sentencing of a former Tennessee nurse facing up to eight years in prison for mistakenly causing the death of a patient. RaDonda Vaught was found guilty in March of criminally...
NASHVILLE, TN
wtmj.com

Pritzker signs effort to pursue smash-and-grab criminals

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a measure into law making it easier to pursue those who engage in the rapidly growing crime of organized retail theft. Large-scale smash-and-grab crime exploded to the top of the legislative priority list with high-profile cases in Chicago, various California locales and Minneapolis. Gangs enter stores and in a coordinated fashion, break display cases, sweep up merchandise and run. Stolen goods are often sold to finance guns, human trafficking and more. The law creates a separate crime called organized retail crime which carries felony penalties. It eliminates a roadblock to prosecution by allowing one prosecutor to files charges on all parts of the crime even if some elements occurred elsewhere.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wtmj.com

Surfside families still want answers despite settlement

Gathered at a ceremony Thursday to honor the 98 people who died in a Florida condominium collapse last summer, some of the victims’ family members said they are too deep in mourning to contemplate the nearly $1 billion settlement their attorneys negotiated on their behalf. Families and local officials...
SURFSIDE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
wtmj.com

Homicide charges brought against ex-boyfriend in Emily Rogers homicide case

MILWAUKEE- Nicholas Matzen is being charged with homicide in the death of 23-year-old Emily Rogers last week. According to a criminal complaint, Matzen allegedly choked Rogers to death on the day he was released from prison on unrelated charges. The 3-page complaint states that Rogers sought to end the relationship between the two before she was killed.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Court: California’s under-21 gun sales ban unconstitutional

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A U.S. appeals court ruled Wednesday that California’s ban on the sale of semiautomatic weapons to adults under 21 is unconstitutional. In a 2-1 ruling, a panel of the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Wednesday the law violates the Second Amendment right to bear arms and a San Diego judge should have blocked what it called “an almost total ban on semiautomatic centerfire rifles” for young adults. “America would not exist without the heroism of the young adults who fought and died in our revolutionary army,” Judge Ryan Nelson wrote. “Today we reaffirm that our Constitution still protects the right that enabled their sacrifice: the right of young adults to keep and bear arms.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
wtmj.com

Clarence Dixon dies in Arizona’s 1st execution since 2014

FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona man convicted of killing a college student in 1978 was put to death Wednesday after a nearly eight-year hiatus in the state’s use of the death penalty brought on by a nearly two-hour execution that critics say was botched. Clarence Dixon, 66,...
FLORENCE, AZ
wtmj.com

California lawmakers raise awards for malpractice lawsuits

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Legislature on Thursday agreed to increase how much money people can win in medical malpractice lawsuits, resolving one of the thorniest disputes in state politics by raising a cap on damages for the first time in 47 years. California is one of 33...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Batali
wtmj.com

Storm chasers face host of dangers beyond severe weather

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The deaths of four storm chasers over the last two weeks have underscored the inherent dangers of pursuing severe weather events and navigating traffic. A meteorologist from Mexico was killed in a car crash on Wednesday while chasing violent weather in Minnesota. Three University of Oklahoma students were killed on April 30 when a semitrailer struck their vehicle while they were returning from chasing a tornado in Kansas. Greg Tripoli is an atmospheric and oceanic scientist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He says storm chasing can produce useful data but more often students want the thrill of seeing a tornado. He says the biggest danger that chasers face is a car accident as people travel at high speeds pursuing storms.
MADISON, WI
wtmj.com

US finds 500 Native American boarding school deaths so far

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A first-of-its-kind federal study of Native American boarding schools that for over a century sought to assimilate Indigenous children into white society has identified more than 500 student deaths at the institutions, but officials say that figure could grow exponentially as research continues. The Interior...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
wtmj.com

AP Top Sports News at 10:08 p.m. EDT

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
SPORTS
wtmj.com

Shooting shuts down freeway along I-94 West

MILWAUKEE – For the second time in three hours, a full freeway shutdown is in effect on a Milwaukee interstate. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says someone was shot along I-94 Westbound near Hawley Road. You can get the latest traffic information by clicking here. This comes after...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Boston Municipal Court#Indecent Assault#Violent Crime#Associated Press Boston#Ap#Eataly#Italian
wtmj.com

SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from California

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A SpaceX rocket carried 53 satellites for the Starlink internet constellation into orbit Friday after blasting off from California. The Falcon 9 booster lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 3:07 p.m., and minutes later the first stage landed on a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wtmj.com

Evacuations taking place in Dodge County following ethanol tanker crash

BEAVER DAM – Evacuations are taking place in Dodge County after a semi hauling ethanol in a tank trailer overturned along Hemlock Road in the Town of Beaver Dam. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says the tanker was traveling along Hemlock road between Highway 151 and County Road A when it went off the road, into a ditch, hit a culvert and overturned.
DODGE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy