Not long after he was awarded with an honorary bachelor’s degree from Georgia State University, Ludacris has given himself a graduation gift. In a video filmed on an airport runway, Ludacris revealed the extravagant way he’s celebrating his latest achievement. “Bought myself a little graduation gift,” he wrote alongside the video, which reveals a private jet he purchased. “Yeah, motherfucker,” he said in the clip before singing The Jeffersons theme song. “We moving on up to the east side, to a deluxe apartment in the sky!”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO