They live all over the Bay Area, quietly doing their jobs out of the spotlight. They tend to other people’s babies, wash dishes at restaurants, clean homes and push brooms down school and office halls. They are the working class poor — and while they can usually make enough to barely scrape by, they exist in a healthcare vacuum, one in which they make too much money to qualify for Medi-Cal, but don’t make enough to cover the costs of health insurance.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO