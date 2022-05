HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Under the direction of Mayor Rick Blangiardi, the Honolulu Hale will light up this week to commemorate National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) week. The Hale will be lit up in the colors of the city’s ambulances (orange, blue, and white) from sunset on Sunday May, 15 to sunrise on Saturday, May, 21. With this year’s theme being “EMS: Rising to the Challenge,” to thank the professionals at EMS for their outstanding service.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 20 HOURS AGO