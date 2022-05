EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAFF) - The 911 call that Vicky White made moments before the Cadillac she was riding in with Casey White was hit by police officers has been released. In the audio released by investigators, you will hear Vicky’s final words, once she realized her escape plan was coming to an end. Vicky White can be heard saying, “Casey. Airbags are going off. Let’s get out and run. We should’ve stayed in the (expletive) hotel.”

