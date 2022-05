In May, America honors police/law enforcement officers. These professionals risk their lives in the line of duty to maintain the safety of our communities while working to uphold the rule of law and deserve our respect and recognition. National Police Week was established by congressional resolution in 1962. It’s set every year during the week in which May 15 falls. The week is to “pay special attention to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.” The congressional resolution says the officers, “worked devotedly and selflessly in behalf of the people of this nation, regardless of the peril or hazard to themselves.”

