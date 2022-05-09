ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Surveillance Captures T-Mobile Store Burglar In Montgomery County, Reward Offered

By Annie DeVoe
 4 days ago
A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

Surveillance video of the suspect in two burglaries has been released, and authorities are offering up to a $10,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest, officials report.

The suspect forcibly entered the store, stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise, and fled the scene. The burglaries occurred on Thursday, March 3, and Tuesday, March 29, at the Metro by T-Mobile store on the 12200 block of Veirs Mill Road in Gaithersburg, Montgomery County police confirm.

Detectives believe the crimes were committed by the same suspect, authorities say.

The suspect is described as an older adult black male, average height, medium build, with a tattoo near his left wrist, wearing a black mask, a two-tone gray jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes, officials report.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect or this crime is asked to call the 4th District Investigative Section at 240-773- 5530 or 240-773-TIPS, or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.

