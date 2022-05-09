ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High Plains Food Bank Senior Food Box Program event in Hereford

By Angel Oliva
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains Food Bank is hosting a qualifying event for seniors to sign up for a monthly food box on May 11 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Nazarene Family Church on 1410 La Plata St in Hereford.

The HPFB said eligible seniors 60 years of age and older, who meet the household income requirements, can sign up for a monthly food box valued at $60 – $70 including a 2-pound block of commodity cheese.

“We are excited to be expanding to more surrounding counties in the Texas Panhandle such as Hereford,” said Nichole Huddleston, CSFP Coordinator of High Plains Food Bank. “This program will help provide much needed food staples for low-income seniors.”

The HPFB said qualifying seniors must bring an acceptable form of identification including:

  • Driver’s License
  • State ID Card
  • Birth Certificate
  • Permanent Resident Card
  • Passport
  • Military ID
  • Refugee Visa
  • Baptismal Certificate
  • Health Card

The High Plains Food Bank also said that applicants are allowed to self-declare their income. Applicants must also provide the names, birthdays, and income of any additional residents in their home to determine eligibility.

More information for the Senior Adult Food Program can be found here.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Panhandle#Id Card#Nazarene#Charity#Kamr#The High Plains Food Bank#Hpfb#Csfp Coordinator
Mix 94.1

During Formula Shortage in Amarillo; Recipe Found

This has been going on for way too long. Baby formula has been hard to find for quite some time. I have seen moms begging on Facebook to help them locate some. I know we have asked families in other states to be on the lookout. This is really frustrating...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Public Health releases COVID-19 report card for May 13

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card Friday, featuring combined weekly data for Potter and Randall counties, total COVID-19 data since March 2020 as well as the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization information. COVID-19 Hospitalization According to the May 13 COVID-19 Report Card, two patients […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

380-Thousand Dollars In Drugs and Cash Found In Amarillo Home

DEA agents are putting Domingo Delgado behind bars after finding 380-thousand-dollars worth of drugs in an Amarillo home. Delgado has been arrested for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of Methamphetamine, after that and cocaine and money were found in the home. Both Delgado and his girlfriend...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

CMN Miracle Child: Gentry McGarry

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The McGarry family had this particular time of their lives planned out. “Gentry was only two years old when he was diagnosed, and Ainsley our daughter was 4 months old,” said Amber McGarry, mother of Gentry and Ainsley. “I had just quit my job thinking I was going to stay at […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Animal Management responds to social media claims

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s Animal Management & Welfare (AAMW) Department informed the Amarillo community Friday that the animal surrender ordinances and policies at AAMW have not changed. AAMW reported that a recent social media post from a nonprofit organization “incorrectly stated that a change in a city ordinance went into effect […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo area reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, 2 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported four new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and two COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. Potter County reported one new COVID-19 case. This brings the county’s total to 35,886 cases, 753 deaths, and 35,067 recoveries. Randall […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Texas Sales Tax On The Way Up

Texas sales tax collections show they’re up by 12 percent in Amarillo and 13 percent in Canyon. The economic activity was measured by sales tax collections through March. However, towns in the oil and natural gas production areas are ahead of that after being down before the energy prices leaped up.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Canyon Boy Who Suffered Devastating Burns Needs Your Help

I will say this over and over again, when a community member needs help, we as a city come together to help. This is one of those times. A Canyon family needs our help. Friday, April 1st every parent's worst nightmare happened for the Parish family. Their 8-year-old son Brantley was severely burned. Brantley was transported by the BSA Ambulance service and later transferred to Lubbock's Children's UMC Pediatric Burn Unit by Lifestar. He had third-degree burns on his torso, arms and face.
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy