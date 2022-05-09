ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, MN

Tractor Hits Pedestrian in Douglas County

By marshall
kmrskkok.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Saturday afternoon accident in Douglas County between a tractor and a pedestrian did not end well for the pedestrian. An...

kmrskkok.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 21 Online

Woman Dead, 2 Injured in Crash in Midway Township

MIDWAY TWP, Minn.- A woman is dead, and two others are injured after a crash in Midway Township Friday, caused in part by heavy fog and speed, authorities said. According to a spokesperson with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a report of a 2 vehicle crash near the intersection of South Ugstad Road and Ugstad Junction in Midway Township around 8:50 a.m. Friday.
DULUTH, MN
kmrskkok.com

Woman Charged with Assault in Alexandria

Alexandria Police officers responded to a report of an assault on Nokomis Street in Alexandria on Thursday afternoon. Upon arrival, officers located a 39 year old male victim from Alexandria with multiple injuries. He was taken to Alomere Health where he is being treated for his injuries. Officers took 26 year old Hannah Roth of Nelson into custody and booked her into the Douglas County Jail on assault charges. A weapon was recovered. There is no threat to the public. This is an on-going investigation.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO TWO ACCIDENTS

Veh. #1 – 2017 Subaru, driven by Darrel Montieth, Crookston. Veh. #2 – 2009 Subaru, driven by Sharon Munter, Warba, MN. Both drivers were transported by ambulance to Riverview Hospital. Both vehicles were totaled. Report of an accident on May 11 at 11:28 a.m. Veh. #1 – 2007...
CROOKSTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teen Pulled From St. Croix River Dies; Identified As 17-Year-Old Suleiman Garado

LAKE ST. CROIX BEACH, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old boy from Stillwater is dead after being pulled Thursday evening from the St. Croix River. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called at 5:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Riviera Avenue South in Lake St. Croix Beach. They were responding to the report that a teen had gone under the water while playing with friends. (credit: CBS) Responders arrived within minutes and began searching for the missing teenager, identified as Suleiman Ibrahim Abda Garado. The Washington County rescue dive team located the boy roughly 40 minutes after he was last seen by witnesses. Garado was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Friday morning. “The death of this young man is a devastating tragedy, and I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Washington County Sheriff Day Starry said, in a statement. “I’m grateful for the quick response of the Washington County rescue dive team and their ability to recovery Suleiman and bring peace to his family.” The official cause of the teenager’s death remains under investigation by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Douglas County, MN
Crime & Safety
Douglas County, MN
Accidents
County
Douglas County, MN
City
Alexandria, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Alexandria, MN
Crime & Safety
Alexandria, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Parkers Prairie, MN
KNOX News Radio

2-vehicle crash in GF injures 1 driver

One driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash shortly after 10:00 this (Fri) morning in north Grand Forks. According to Grand Forks Police, a compact SUV was northbound on North 3rd Street… failed to slow down at the intersection of Gateway Drive… continued northbound, struck a curb, drove over a berm, then went back onto Gateway.
GRAND FORKS, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

Woman arrested after man suffers multiple injuries in Alexandria

(Alexandria, MN)--On Thursday afternoon, Alexandria Police officers were called to the report of an assault in 1000 Block of Nokomis Street in Alexandria. Upon arrival, officers reportedly located a male victim with multiple injuries. The male victim was taken to Alomere Health where he is being treated for his injuries.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Bring Me The News

Stillwater teen drowned helping friend who was struggling in the St. Croix River

The 17-year-old boy who drowned in the St. Croix River was helping a struggling swimmer when he went underwater and didn't resurface. The teen has been identified by the Washington County Sheriff's Office as Suleiman Ibrahim Abda Garado, of Stillwater. He died at Regions Hospital early Friday morning, having been submerged in the river for approximately 40 minutes before a dive team rescued him Thursday around 6:30 p.m.
kmrskkok.com

Car Strikes Child in Alexandria YMCA Parking Lot

The Alexandria Police Department responded to the YMCA parking lot about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday for a call of a car striking a 5 year old boy from Alexandria. Officers arrived along with medics from North Ambulance and administered First Aid to the child, who was alert and conscious. The boy was transported to Alomere Health with non-life threatening injuries. Details are still under investigation. The driver of the vehicle, a 31 year old woman from Carlos, stayed on scene and cooperated with officers.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Tractor Hits Pedestrian#Alomere Health#The State Patrol#Carlos First Responders
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Otter Tail County: Barn fire leads to 1,000 livestock deaths

(Otter Tail County, MN) -- Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says multiple fire agencies responded to a barn fire with livestock inside. The Henning Fire Department says more than 1,000 goats and a litter of puppies were inside the barn, which was fully engulfed in flames upon the department's arrival. The barn, along with a loafing shed and a milking parlor, were completely destroyed by the fire. The department says no animals survived the blaze.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Large barn fire kills 1,000 goats

HENNING, Minn. (Valley News Live) - More than 1,000 goats were killed in a large barn fire. The first call came in around 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 13, at 26486 520th Ave. near Henning. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a litter of puppies were also killed. A barn,...
fox9.com

Motorcyclist dies during Thursday's storm in western Minnesota

(FOX 9) - A 49-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash during Thursday night’s storm in western Minnesota. Michael Allen Fifield, of Benson, Minnesota, was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle northbound on Highway 29 at 8:18 p.m. on Thursday when he lost control and went into the ditch near 60th Street Southeast in Cashel Township, Swift County, the Minnesota State Patrol’s report states.
BENSON, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Bicyclist Seriously Injured In Crash With Car In Northfield

[NOTE: An earlier version of this story indicated the bicyclist had been killed. The State Patrol updated its information Thursday afternoon to report he suffered life-threatening injuries.] NORTHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a bicyclist sustained life-threatening injuries in a collision with a vehicle in Northfield Wednesday night. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 44-year-old from Northfield was riding his bike on Highway 3 around 9:40 p.m. The bicyclist turned left onto Fifth Street East and that’s when the collision occurred with a driver in a Subaru Impreza, the state patrol said. The 19-year-old Subaru driver was uninjured. Ring was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. The state patrol said Ring was wearing a helmet. Road conditions were wet at the time.
NORTHFIELD, MN
willmarradio.com

Four people rescued after canoe capsizes in Stearns County

(Collegeville Township, Stearns County, MN)-- On Wednesday evening at approximately 7:07 PM, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a capsized canoe on Lake Sagatagan located in Collegeville Township. The caller was an occupant of the capsized canoe and reported only one of the four occupants in the water was wearing a life jacket.
CBS Minnesota

Firefighter Killed In Blomkest During 2nd Night Of Dangerous Storms

Originally published on May 12 MURDOCK, Minn. (WCCO) — A second night of dangerous weather has turned deadly. The National Weather Service says a grain bin fell on a car just before 7 p.m. Thursday in Kandiyohi County, killing a passenger inside. (credit: CBS) According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, 63-year-old Ryan Erickson, of rural Lake Lillian, was a volunteer firefighter on storm watch on his own property at the time of the incident. It’s believed to be a line of duty death. (credit: CBS) A possible tornado also touched down two hours north of there in Pillager. Around that time, strong storms...
BLOMKEST, MN
FOX 21 Online

Man Arrested After Early Morning Stabbing In Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department is investigating a stabbing in the downtown area that happened around 7 a.m. Friday. Officers located the adult male victim on the 600 block of West Superior Street. That victim, who police have not identified, was taken to a hospital where they...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Body Of Missing Mankato Woman Found In Swamp

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a body found Friday morning in southern Minnesota is believed to be that of Nyawuor “Sunday” Chuol, who’s been missing since late last month. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says a canoer reported finding a body in the southwest corner of Eagle Lake Swamp, which is roughly 10 miles east of Mankato. (credit: Mankato Public Safety) The body was found near where a search party was looking for Chuol on Friday morning in an area north of Highway 14. Chuol, 30, of Mankato, was reported missing by family on April 25. That same day, surveillance images captured her at a gas station about 10 miles east of Mankato.
trfradio.com

One Dead in Road Construction Accident in Southern MN

A Rosemount area man is dead following a road construction accident yesterday in Le Sueur County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Tanner Korey Dosch (23) was fatally injured while working on a roadway project on Highway 99 in Montgomery Township. LeSueur County Sheriff, Montgomery Fire Department, Life Link Air Medical responded to the accident reported just before 9:30am.
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy