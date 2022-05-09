ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family of missing Lenawee County woman presses for action from law enforcement

TECUMSEH, Mich. — The family of Dee Ann Warner, a Lenawee County woman who went missing more than a year ago, is calling on law enforcement to move forward on the case and arrest a suspect in Ms. Warner’s disappearance and presumed death.

“I don’t think anyone intentionally doesn’t want to do a good job,” said Gregg Hardy, Ms. Warner’s brother, during a news conference on Monday.

Billy Little, an attorney out of Missouri who is investigating the disappearance of Ms. Warner, shared some circumstantial evidence that he and her family believe show who’s responsible for what happened to her.

“She didn’t go anywhere,” Mr. Little said. “She’s dead.”

Ms. Warner, 52, was last seen the evening of April 24, 2021, and early morning of April 25, 2021, at her Munger Road home in Franklin Township, northwest of Tecumseh, according to the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office.

She has had no contact with friends or relatives since then.

No charges have been filed against anyone in connection with Ms. Warner’s disappearance. Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier said this is an ongoing investigation and declined to comment on the specifics of the case.

In March, Michigan authorities announced the formation of a task force that includes the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, and the FBI as part of the investigation into Ms. Warner’s disappearance.

“The Task Force comprised of the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, the Michigan State Police and the FBI have been working everyday to determine the truth about what happened to Dee, find closure for the family and hold those responsible accountable,” Sheriff Bevier said in a released statement.

Earlier this year, Ms. Warner’s friends and family organized a billboard campaign to bring awareness to the case, put pressure on local authorities, and to keep her name out there.

In October, 2021, Michigan law enforcement officials spent two days searching Ms. Warner’s home and property.

Some of what the family believes is circumstantial evidence includes some timeline and fingerprint elements, and Mr. Little pointed out that circumstantial evidence doesn’t mean it’s fake or meaningless.

“Circumstantial cases go to court every day in this country,” he said.

Mr. Hardy said “Justice for Dee” won’t be achieved until someone is made responsible for what happened to her, but he added that he feels a renewed energy in the case.

“This is all about the truth,” he said. “We’re not going to stop.”

Ms. Warner has five children, four grown and one young. Mr. Hardy said she was the type of person who could get into an argument with someone one day and then be hugging them the next.

“She had a spicy personality,” he said.

Mr. Hardy is thankful for the support Ms. Warner’s family and friends have received from the community. It’s the type of close-knit community, he said, where everybody knows everybody.

“Enough can’t be said about all the people in the community,” he said.

