MLB to return to London with games in 2023, ‘24, ‘26

Major League Baseball announced Monday that it will hold regular-season games in London in 2023, 2024 and 2026 as part of a larger strategy to grow the sport abroad.

The league introduced what it called the MLB London Series in June 2019, when the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox played two games at London Stadium. The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs were scheduled to continue the series in June 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the league to call off those plans.

MLB has not said which teams will participate in future London games.

The league’s announcement also voiced a commitment to holding other “major events” in London over the next five years. A newly formed committee called the MLB London Legacy Group will endeavor to grow baseball in the region with baseball participation programs and fan engagement opportunities.

“Today is an historic day for London and baseball,” London mayor Sadiq Khan said in a statement. “I want to continue attracting world-class sport to our city as part of my mission to make London the sporting capital of the world. This long-term partnership with Major League Baseball is ambitious and includes regular season games as well as a legacy program designed to grow the number of Londoners watching and playing baseball at a grassroots level in London.”

–Field Level Media

