ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB to return to London with games in 2023, ‘24, ‘26

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yuhja_0fYANnP000

Major League Baseball announced Monday that it will hold regular-season games in London in 2023, 2024 and 2026 as part of a larger strategy to grow the sport abroad.

The league introduced what it called the MLB London Series in June 2019, when the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox played two games at London Stadium. The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs were scheduled to continue the series in June 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the league to call off those plans.

MLB has not said which teams will participate in future London games.

The league’s announcement also voiced a commitment to holding other “major events” in London over the next five years. A newly formed committee called the MLB London Legacy Group will endeavor to grow baseball in the region with baseball participation programs and fan engagement opportunities.

“Today is an historic day for London and baseball,” London mayor Sadiq Khan said in a statement. “I want to continue attracting world-class sport to our city as part of my mission to make London the sporting capital of the world. This long-term partnership with Major League Baseball is ambitious and includes regular season games as well as a legacy program designed to grow the number of Londoners watching and playing baseball at a grassroots level in London.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Yankees ink former All-Star pitcher that should excite Aaron Judge

The New York Yankees have come to terms on a minor league deal with former All-Star pitcher Danny Salazar, according to Univision Deportes’ Mike Rodriguez. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has continued to provide second chances to former All-Star starting pitchers, and now Salazar is the latest hurler to receive an opportunity in the team’s minor league system. For one, the Yankees signed Shelby Miller to a minor league contract in March, and he has responded to the call by notching a 2.92 ERA in 12 1/3 innings pitched so far at Triple-A.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Mayor#Mayor Of London#Mlb London Series#Major League Baseball#The Mlb London Series#The New York Yankees#The St Louis Cardinals#Londoners#Astros
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

55K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy