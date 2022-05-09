Alex Boye holds a concert for suicide prevention

Imagine Dragons lead singer and frontman, Dan Reynolds comes on Good Things Utah to discuss the Loveloud Festival that he founded. After a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Loveloud returns on Saturday, May 14. The festival’s line up will include many world renowned musicians and bands including David Archuleta, Neon Trees, Anita, and Willow in addition to numerous LGBTQ+ speakers. Reynolds was inspired to create Loveloud to honor LGBTQ+. Raised in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Reynolds saw the struggle many of his LGBTQ+ friends and family members faced in the LDS culture. He was most inspired by his friend, Tyler Glenn, lead singer of Neon Trees, is LGBTQ+ and the co-founder of Loveloud. “We put our minds together and thus was the birth of Loveloud, which is just to celebrate our LGBTQ youth. Really to make a cultural impact, it’s to tell our youth, ‘Hey, you’re more than just accepted, you’re celebrated and you’re perfect.’ and that’s the goal.” said Reynolds.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 20 HOURS AGO