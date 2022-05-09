ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Alex Boye holds a concert for suicide prevention

ABC 4
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cook Center For Human Connection and Bend Not Break Foundation presents a suicide prevention concert featuring Alex Boye! He joined us live on GTU to share a little more about the...

www.abc4.com

Comments / 0

ABC 4

LOVELOUD is back and happening this weekend

Imagine Dragons lead singer and frontman, Dan Reynolds comes on Good Things Utah to discuss the Loveloud Festival that he founded. After a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Loveloud returns on Saturday, May 14. The festival’s line up will include many world renowned musicians and bands including David Archuleta, Neon Trees, Anita, and Willow in addition to numerous LGBTQ+ speakers. Reynolds was inspired to create Loveloud to honor LGBTQ+. Raised in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Reynolds saw the struggle many of his LGBTQ+ friends and family members faced in the LDS culture. He was most inspired by his friend, Tyler Glenn, lead singer of Neon Trees, is LGBTQ+ and the co-founder of Loveloud. “We put our minds together and thus was the birth of Loveloud, which is just to celebrate our LGBTQ youth. Really to make a cultural impact, it’s to tell our youth, ‘Hey, you’re more than just accepted, you’re celebrated and you’re perfect.’ and that’s the goal.” said Reynolds.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Pedaling past stroke and heart disease with this upcoming community event

(Good Things Utah) Cardiovascular disease, including stroke, is the No. 1 killer in the nation responsible for every 1 in 3 deaths. – and although heart disease is sometimes thought of as a man’s disease, almost as many women as men die each year of heart disease in the United States according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

How to make adorable “money” leis for your next celebration

(Good Things Utah) Spring is the time for celebration. And while spending time with family, there are plenty of ways we can enjoy an activity together. Sharing her directions for making leis fit for a king (or even your graduate) — Stacey Abbott with Basket Hub joined the ladies on Good Things Utah this morning.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

National Ability Center’s Annual Barn Party supports valuable equestrian therapy

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The National Ability Center’s annual Barn Party is set to take place on Saturday, June 4 from 4:00p.m. to 10 p.m. at the NAC’s Pat Moran Family Foundation Equestrian Center located at 1000 Ability Way in Park City. The event is hosted by two Park City locals, comedian Bill Engvall and radio personality Claire Wiley, and guests are encouraged to dress in western-themed attire.
PARK CITY, UT
ABC 4

Explore the sights and smells of 300,000 tulips, now for an extra week

(Good Things Utah) Now is our last chance to “tip-toe through the tulips” this season at the award-winning Thanksgiving Point Tulip Festival. This annual event, featuring over 300,000 imported tulips from the Netherlands, has now been extended to May 14th, 2022. Brand new displays every year bring thousands...
LEHI, UT
ABC 4

FanX Updates: Tickets are now on sale and 4 guests you won’t want to miss!

(The Daily Dish) Ro Malaga with the Fanx Salt Lake Comic Convention joined Nicea and Surae today to talk about FOUR guests that are coming this year, Check them out below!. Neve Campbell – Campbell is best known as the “scream queen” for her work on drama and horror genre movies and TV shows, most notably Scream. She’s also appeared in several popular TV shows, including Party of Five, The Craft, Catwalk, and The Canterville Ghost. In addition to TV, she’s starred in some of the biggest and most popular movies of our time, including Wild Things, Drowning Mona, Panic, Last Call, When Will I Be Loved, and Relative Strangers. She’s been named to People magazine’s list of the 50 Most Beautiful People twice.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Exploring all-natural flavors brewed at the mouth of a Utah national park

(Good Things Utah) Formed more than 250 million years ago, the Zion National Park in Southern Utah is a hugely popular spot for tourists to visit year-round. Currently considered to be the most visited national park in the United States, Zion National Park sees roughly 5 million visitors every year. Tourists come from around the world to explore the vast canyons, resident animal life, and the 15 miles of beautiful red Navajo Sandstone making up Zion Canyon.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Building stronger communities with acceptance, inclusion and respect

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is hosting a one-day event focused on suicide prevention in the LGBTQIA+ community. The event is on June 24th in Salt Lake City. Interested parties can register online at utLGBTQ.attendease.com. Stronger Communities: LGBTQ Suicide Prevention is...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Three places to travel in Utah

Chamaine Wollenzien from Wandering Families took her family to three great spots here in Utah. She joined us on the show to share some of her favorites. If you are looking for a great trip after graduation that won’t break the bank, we have you covered. They started out on a 2.5 hour tour on Hells Revenge. Her 80 yr old father enjoyed it just as much as her 4 year old nephew.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Group fitness on steroids

Brianne took a trip to local gym for today’s Fitness Friday segment. Diana Bateman, Owner/Trainer at F45 in Jordan Landing showed off their beautiful location in West Jordan and explained the format. F45 is personal training in a team environment with a HIIT-style flavor. “F” stands for “functional” and...
WEST JORDAN, UT
ABC 4

Want to feel and look beautifully InspirED in a new way?

(The Daily Dish) Have you ever noticed the increased self-confidence when you feel you look good? Today we have an incrEDible business owner with us. She not only can help you feel more confident but, also has a program where they assist the homeless and those less fortunate with the help to look better and also feel better.
ROY, UT
ABC 4

Healthy pre made meals that are YUM

Prepping food and eating healthy can be tough, but Holly Wren and Michelle Laws, owners of Fed Up Kitchen in Sugarhouse, are here to help! They are dedicated to helping establish a healthy community with convenient, fresh meal prep programs. Their motto is Eat Better. Feel Better. Live Better. Check...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Upgrading our homes, inside and out, with the Salt Lake Home Expo

(Good Things Utah) Are you finally working on that home project this summer? As anyone who’s ever done significant work on a home knows, it’s no easy task to take on — especially alone. And for many projects, professional experience is required to get them completed. In an industry full of new ideas and solutions, where can a homeowner go?
SANDY, UT
ABC 4

Illuminating the darkest nights with a new outdoor product called LightRanger

(Good Things Utah) Headquartered in Utah County, a product development design company aptly named DEVOS Outdoor (aka Developing Outdoor Solutions) is changing the way people view the great outdoors. Of the challenges that DEVOS works to solve, outdoor safety at nighttime has been a top priority. As part of this mission, DEVOS has now developed a new outdoor lighting solution called The LightRanger.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Help your loved one with dementia find meaning and purpose

(The Daily Dish) Do you have a loved one with dementia and you’d like to help them to find meaning and purpose? Auberge at Aspen Park is working with an award winning Montessori inspired Spark program to help do just that. This program focuses on engagement, social lifestyle and involvement within the community.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Previewing the elegant, yet understated, design traits of a “Transitional Style” home

(Good Things Utah) Working with the Utah community now for over 20 years, Fieldstone Homes has made a notable footprint in our ever-growing state. In Utah alone, Fieldstone currently has 12 communities consisting of nearly 6,000 homes, each built with lifestyle, function, and comfort in mind. With a variety of styles to choose from, each constructed with care, the overall value their residents receive has earned them a notably award-winning reputation in Utah.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Asian American and Pacific Islander Women in Utah

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The Utah State University Utah Women and Leadership Project is working to better identify how many women in Utah belong to those communities. The goal of this research is to help ensure equity for all women of color in the Beehive State.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Special Report – Utah Water: Bear River Project

Monday on ABC4 News at 10, follow the flow as ABC4 News dives deep into a proposal to divert water from the Bear River to distribute access to thousands of Utahns. But some argue that this action could have a disasterous environmental impact on The Great Salt Lake and its surrounding communities. ABC4 News sorts through the facts for you. Watch the special report – Utah Water: The Bear River Project – Monday (5/16) on ABC4 News at 10. #There4You.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Get the details about the Upcoming 2022 Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive!

(Good Things Utah) The 30th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2021, after a two-year hiatus. During the week of May 9th, letter carriers will deliver reminder bags and postcards to the mailboxes of Utahns statewide. The annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive...
UTAH STATE

